3 Pickup Trucks Quicker Than The Nissan GT-R

The R35 Nissan GT-R is one of the most consequential performance cars of the modern era. It first came to market in 2007 and stayed in production until August 2025. During that period, about 48,000 R35s were produced, and one of the defining characteristics of the R35 is speed. The quickest Nissan GT-R can reach 60 mph from a standstill in just 2.9 seconds.

This puts it in a group of sub-3-second cars that still represent the top end of the industry. In the quarter mile, Top Gear tested the range-topping Nismo model, and it managed to cross the quarter mile mark at 11.35 seconds at 126.7 mph. Some tests managed even sub-11 second times, but overall, you can expect between 10.9 and 12.0 with the GT-R.

Although these numbers are impressive, the industry has moved on from the R35. Nowadays, electric cars are able to reach similar or even better 0-60 mph times, and that's not just sporty EVs, but also full-size family SUVs and pickup trucks. A 2.9-second sprint to 60 mph, once reserved for exotic supercars and dedicated performance machines, is now within reach of vehicles built primarily to haul people, cargo, and trailers.

Pickup trucks, in particular, have become an unlikely battleground for 0-60 mph bragging rights, with several electric models now matching or beating Nissan's benchmark. Here are three pickup trucks that are quicker than the Nissan GT-R.