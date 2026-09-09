3 Pickup Trucks Quicker Than The Nissan GT-R
The R35 Nissan GT-R is one of the most consequential performance cars of the modern era. It first came to market in 2007 and stayed in production until August 2025. During that period, about 48,000 R35s were produced, and one of the defining characteristics of the R35 is speed. The quickest Nissan GT-R can reach 60 mph from a standstill in just 2.9 seconds.
This puts it in a group of sub-3-second cars that still represent the top end of the industry. In the quarter mile, Top Gear tested the range-topping Nismo model, and it managed to cross the quarter mile mark at 11.35 seconds at 126.7 mph. Some tests managed even sub-11 second times, but overall, you can expect between 10.9 and 12.0 with the GT-R.
Although these numbers are impressive, the industry has moved on from the R35. Nowadays, electric cars are able to reach similar or even better 0-60 mph times, and that's not just sporty EVs, but also full-size family SUVs and pickup trucks. A 2.9-second sprint to 60 mph, once reserved for exotic supercars and dedicated performance machines, is now within reach of vehicles built primarily to haul people, cargo, and trailers.
Pickup trucks, in particular, have become an unlikely battleground for 0-60 mph bragging rights, with several electric models now matching or beating Nissan's benchmark. Here are three pickup trucks that are quicker than the Nissan GT-R.
Rivian R1T Quad-Motor
The crown for the quickest pickup truck money can buy these days goes to the Rivian R1T, more specifically, the R1T Quad-Motor. This rapid electric pickup is powered by four electric motors totaling an output of 1,025 horsepower and 1,198 pound-feet of torque. Rivian claims a 2.5-second sprint to 60 mph, but in Car and Driver's own instrumented testing, the R1T Quad-Motor Max Pack reached 60 mph in 2.6 seconds, the quickest pickup they ever tested.
The Quad-Motor also ran the quarter mile in MotorTrend's testing in just 10.4 seconds at 128 mph. Braking from 70 mph took 152 feet, and the truck posted 0.90 g on the skidpad, numbers that would be respectable for a sports sedan, let alone a pickup. Where the Rivian can't match the GT-R is top speed, where the Rivian is governed to just 131 mph.
The Rivian R1T Quad-Motor Max Pack weighed in at 6,987 pounds on Car and Driver's scales, compared to the GT-R's 3,933-pound curb weight in its heaviest Premium trim, making the Rivian roughly 78 percent heavier, or about 3,050 pounds heavier in raw terms. That extra mass hasn't stopped the truck from being rated to tow up to 11,000 pounds, a figure reserved for R1T models running the Max battery pack.
Such numbers put in perspective just how capable an EV platform can truly be, especially when considering that this is no sports car. We also did a list of the quickest-accelerating pickup trucks money could buy, and the Rivian R1T took the crown.
Tesla Cybertruck Cyberbeast
The Rivian's numbers sure are incredible, but it isn't the only truck that can reach 60 mph in about 2.6 seconds. Those numbers are also associated with the range-topping Tesla Cybertruck Cyberbeast, a tri-motor version of Tesla's futuristic pickup. More specifically, in Car and Driver testing, the Cyberbeast managed to reach 60 mph in that same 2.6 seconds.
Car and Driver also recorded the Cyberbeast's quarter mile, and the numbers here didn't disappoint either: 11.0 seconds at 119 mph. If you think that 11 seconds for a quarter mile is slow, remember that is faster than the V12 731hp Ferrari F12 super GT that did 11.3 seconds. Other performance metrics from that test include a 70-to-0 mph braking distance of 176 feet and 0.75g on the skidpad.
The Cyberbeast is also a very heavy truck, tipping the scales at 6,901 pounds. Either way, thanks to 834 horsepower, it can disguise those numbers and beat a great deal of supercars from 0 to 60. Where the Cyberbeast loses ground to the Rivian is once triple digits get involved. Car and Driver clocked the Cyberbeast at 6.9 seconds to 100 mph, nearly a full second behind the Rivian R1T Quad-Motor's 6.0-second run.
The gap narrowed by the quarter mile, though the Rivian still crossed the line 0.4 seconds ahead. The Cyberbeast's top speed is governed to 131 mph, while its towing capacity is rated at 11,000 pounds. To put these numbers into perspective, the Cyberbeast is actually quicker than a Dodge Hellcat, as detailed in this drag race breakdown.
GMC Hummer EV Pickup 3X
The top-spec GMC Hummer EV 3X uses three electric motors, one up front and two on the rear axle, and together, these push out 1,000 horsepower and 1,200 pound-feet of torque. This can propel the roughly 9,000-pound behemoth from 0-60 in just 3.1 seconds, according to MotorTrend's instrumented testing, with a quarter-mile time of 11.6 seconds.
That's a genuinely absurd number for a truck this size, closing in on supercar territory despite weighing about as much as two and a half Honda Civics combined. GMC has since pushed the 3X further with a Carbon Fiber Edition packing 1,160 horsepower and the same 1,200 pound-feet of torque, now riding on a 9,600-pound curb weight.
The automaker claims this version can hit 60 mph in 2.8 seconds using Watts to Freedom launch mode, edging out the GT-R's benchmark, though that figure comes from GMC rather than an independent test. Either way, none of this comes cheap: a loaded Carbon Fiber Edition tester has run north of $130,000.
The Hummer also backs up its straight-line numbers with real capability, rated to tow up to 8,500 pounds and equipped with four-wheel steering for its signature CrabWalk feature. When we reviewed the 2025 GMC Hummer 3X, we couldn't escape just how ridiculous this truck is. Yes, it is immensely powerful and capable, but practicality certainly isn't its strongest suit. Either way, if you want a massive truck that can outrun a Nissan GT-R to 60 mph, here it is.