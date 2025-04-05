The Nissan GTR 0-60 Time: How Quick Is It?

The Nissan GT-R, also known as Godzilla, is a properly fast sports car. It's iconic for a number of reasons, including its forbidden-fruit status here in the United States during its early years, but the biggest driver behind its popularity is its performance across several generations. The GT-R evolved over the years with all sorts of performance enhancements, but many of the most popular models were powered by the RB26DETT motor, a twin-turbocharged inline-six engine that put out a reported 276 horsepower. The most recent Nissan R35 GT-R, discontinued in 2024, was more than twice as powerful.

Advertisement

In its final year of production, the Nissan R35 GT-R was powered by a twin-turbocharged 3.8-liter V6 engine that produced 565 horsepower and 467 lb-ft of torque. The transmission was a quick-shifting six-speed dual-clutch automatic with downshift rev-matching that rocketed through gear changes in just 0.15 seconds. According to outlets like Car and Driver, the GT-R could go from zero to 60 mph in just 2.9 seconds — an astonishing time when you consider its power and significant curb weight (around 4,000 pounds according to Nissan).

Typically, to accelerate that quickly, most performance cars require much more horsepower, an ultra-light chassis, or some form of electrification. The 495-horsepower Chevrolet Corvette, for example, weighs about 250 pounds less and accelerates to 60 mph in about the same time (3.0 seconds, according to Car and Driver). The 388-horsepower Porsche 911 weighs 3,472 pounds, but takes 3.1 seconds to hit 60 mph.

Advertisement