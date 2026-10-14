5 Makita CXT Tools Under $150 Worth Adding To Your Collection
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Makita was founded in 1915 in Nagoya, Japan, originally as an electric motor sales and repair company. Since then, the company has grown to become one of the world's most trusted power tool brands. Makita produces cordless tools under three different battery systems. The most popular of the three, the LXT 18V system, was introduced in 2005. It has since grown to include over 350 tools and is the largest such system on the planet. The CXT range followed in 2016, with a smaller 12V battery. Originally, the range included eight tools but has since grown to include over 70.
Its smaller battery size allowed the tools in the range to be more compact, comfortable to use, and easier to handle precisely. The tool categories now covered by the range include oscillating multi-tools, saws, drills, and grinding tools. The batteries for the tools also come in two capacities: a 2.0Ah version and a 4.0Ah version. So, despite their smaller size, there is still a bit of grunt there, if required. Of course, that doesn't mean they're perfect for every task; there are times when it's better to use 40V Makita tools rather than 12V, for instance. That being said, many tools in the range can be purchased for under $150 and are useful enough at that price point to warrant a place in most tool collections.
Makita 12V Max CXT Circular Saw Kit
Despite just making our $150 cut-off, the $149 Makita CXT circular saw kit will be a useful addition to most tool collections. The kit obviously includes the saw, but it also comes with two 12V MAX CXT batteries that are compatible across the CXT range. So, if you already have some CXT tools, or are looking to start a collection, this is a good way to get a compact yet powerful saw and add to your battery supply at the same time. The kit also comes with a saw blade, a battery charger, and a tool case. In other words, this is a Makita tool that's a no-brainer for its price.
The saw itself runs at a pretty impressive 1,500 RPM despite weighing only 3.5 pounds. One point to note is that the saw is limited to a cutting depth of one inch. This makes it ideal for cutting materials like plywood or MDF, but it will come up short if you want to tackle framing lumber or similar. However, when the job is right, the CXT saw's lightweight and compact design can make it a far better choice of tool than its heavier brethren, especially in situations where space is at a premium. Finally, like most tools in the CXT range, the Makita CXT circular saw is covered by the company's three-year limited warranty. The Makita CXT circular saw kit is available from Home Depot and costs $149.
Makita 12V CXT cordless portable inflator
There are certain tools that might only come out once in a blue moon, but when they do, you can bet you'll be happy to have them. For instance, when you're sitting in a deluge by the side of a deserted highway with one punctured tire and a spare that's lost most of its air, that's when you'll be glad you had the Makita CXT cordless inflator in your vehicle. In short, this is a tool that you may not use every day and is unlikely to play a big part in your DIY projects, but it can pay for itself in one use. Of course, you can also use it to blow up footballs.
The inflator can deliver up to 120 PSI, and because it's cordless, it will work even when your truck's onboard power system fails to play ball. Other notable features include a backlit digital gauge, an integrated LED light, an auto-stop function that kicks in before you overfill, and a 25.5-inch hose. As with the rest of the CXT range, the CXT portable inflator also uses a compact design that makes the tool both lightweight and ergonomic. It's also compatible with both the 2.0Ah and 4.0Ah batteries common to the range. The Makita CXT cordless inflator (tool only) is available from the Home Depot website for $92.
Makita CXT cordless multi-cutter tool
There are some jobs around the house that are just annoying. For instance, some jobs are too small to warrant bringing the saw collection out but are too large or awkward to tackle with a utility knife or scissors. This is when Makita's 12V max multi-cutter tool can be a godsend. Typical of the CXT range, this is a compact tool that's lightweight and features an ergonomic design. In fact, at just shy of 11 inches long, it's suitable for cutting tasks even in confined spaces.
The tool can tackle a host of cutting jobs around the home, including cardboard, carpet, vinyl, leather, and plastic. The motor is capable of 300 RPM, which gives it plenty of power to cut tufted carpet up to 1/4-inch thick, 1/8-inch thick rubber, and single-wall corrugated cardboard.
It features a sight line to help with jobs where precision is important and to make sure that each cut is as accurate as possible; it also incorporates a self-sharpening blade. The Makita CXT cordless tool can be purchased from the Home Depot website and costs $104.98 for the tool alone. However, if you need a battery and a charger along with your multi-cutter, then Home Depot also sells a Makita CXT multi-cutter kit, which costs $149.
Makita CXT max cordless 3/8 inch driver-drill kit
Drills are among the most versatile tools in our armory and pretty much an essential part of any toolkit. However, while there are undoubtedly jobs that require the grunt of a drill from the Makita LXT range, there are plenty of tasks where the bulk and weight of these tools are overkill. That's why the Makita 12V max CXT driver-drill could be worth adding to your collection. At just 2.4 pounds, it's nearly half the weight of its LXT-range equivalent, which weighs in at a more robust 4.65 pounds.
Okay, so it's probably not the best Makita drill for heavy-duty jobs, but its weight and size make it perfect for overhead work, tight spaces, and other household projects where maneuverability matters more than sheer power. A two-speed design (0-450 RPM and 0-1,700 RPM) is also a useful touch that makes it practical to use across a range of applications. Finally, it has an LED light, a common feature these days, but still genuinely useful when working in tight spaces or gloomy corners. The Makita 12V max CXT driver-drill in kit form just makes it into our price bracket at $149.41. However, the kit does include two 2.0Ah batteries, a charger, a tool case, and a belt clip.
Makita 12V CXT compact flashlight
Not every tool in your collection needs to cut or drill; sometimes the most important tools are those that allow us to see what we want to cut or drill — enter the Makita 12V max CXT compact LED flashlight. At just 1.4 pounds with the larger 4.0Ah battery installed, this is a small and lightweight flashlight that can still deliver up to 200 lumens. Despite its compact size, it can run for up to 29 hours with the higher-capacity Makita 12V max 4.0Ah battery pack installed.
The flashlight can work in three modes: top-light only, which delivers 100 lumens, side- and top-light (200 lumens), and side-light only (100 lumens). Of course, as with the rest of the CXT range, it's also designed to be a compact tool that will easily slip into your toolbox, tool pouch, or glove box. And if that isn't enough, it has another trick up its sleeve; as well as being able to shed some welcome light onto your work, it can also double as a USB charger for compatible devices.
The Makita 12V max CXT compact flashlight is also one of the cheapest tools in the range, and can be purchased from the Home Depot website for $36.99 for the flashlight only. Let's finish by mentioning that while there are times when it's better to use 18V Makita tools, when the job is right, the Makita CXT 12V range definitely gets the job done.