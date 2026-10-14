5 Makita CXT Tools Under $150 Worth Adding To Your Collection

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Makita was founded in 1915 in Nagoya, Japan, originally as an electric motor sales and repair company. Since then, the company has grown to become one of the world's most trusted power tool brands. Makita produces cordless tools under three different battery systems. The most popular of the three, the LXT 18V system, was introduced in 2005. It has since grown to include over 350 tools and is the largest such system on the planet. The CXT range followed in 2016, with a smaller 12V battery. Originally, the range included eight tools but has since grown to include over 70.

Its smaller battery size allowed the tools in the range to be more compact, comfortable to use, and easier to handle precisely. The tool categories now covered by the range include oscillating multi-tools, saws, drills, and grinding tools. The batteries for the tools also come in two capacities: a 2.0Ah version and a 4.0Ah version. So, despite their smaller size, there is still a bit of grunt there, if required. Of course, that doesn't mean they're perfect for every task; there are times when it's better to use 40V Makita tools rather than 12V, for instance. That being said, many tools in the range can be purchased for under $150 and are useful enough at that price point to warrant a place in most tool collections.