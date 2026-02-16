Which Is The Best Makita Drill To Buy For Heavy-Duty Jobs?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are a few characteristics that most would consider essential for a great heavy-duty drill. Portability and adaptability make work more efficient, as does a cordless option. A modern tool and a brand name ensure at least some level of support, should you need replacement parts or repairs. However, more important than all of these is power. What qualifies as heavy duty depends on the task at hand; How often do you find yourself drilling into concrete, after all? In this case, though, we'll assume you need seriously heavy-duty gear, just to be sure.

The crown of most powerful Makita drill is shared by two very similar tools, the two-speed and three-speed versions of the Makita 40V Max XGT 1/2-inch Hammer Driver Drill. Both have a top speed of over 2,600 rpm and a drilling action that, for one of the two, approaches 40,000 bpm, leaving the other not far behind. Torque is similarly impressive, and the price is around $250 for both of them. Neither is especially heavy, at a little below six pounds, although that's ignoring the battery, which isn't usually included with the tool and will add another two or three pounds of weight and some $200 to the price tag.

So, which XGT 1/2-inch Hammer Driver Drill should you get? Either one will serve you well, so you should pick whichever one you can get a good deal on. However, if you want to ensure you make the best possible choice, these are the major differences between the two.