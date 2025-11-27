Makita Quietly Released A 40V High-Torque Impact Wrench This Month
If you were checking out Makita's selection of XGT tools and noticed a high-torque impact wrench you haven't seen before, it's because it's brand new. Makita's 40V Max XGT Brushless 4-Speed 1/2-inch Square Drive Impact Wrench is here, and it's already available at retailers such as Home Depot for $339. Note that this price is for the tool only, though. If you want it bundled with two 40V max XGT batteries, a rapid charger, and a tool bag, you can pay $559 at Home Depot.
Makita already offers several impact wrenches, but this new model gives you 465 ft.-lbs. of breakaway torque and 260 ft.-lbs. of fastening torque, plus six auto-stop modes: three forward and three reverse. These will increase your fastening efficiency and help prevent overtightening that could otherwise damage your hardware. As the name tells you, it's part of Makita's XGT platform, which optimizes the 40V max lithium-ion battery's performance for more power and less overload, overheating, or over-discharge. It's also equipped with XPT, which is a system of internal seals that channel water and dust away from the tool's key components. Just shy of 6 inches long, the impact wrench comes with an ultra-smooth variable-speed trigger, as well as four speed settings from 0 to 3,200 RPM for up to 4,000 impacts per minute.
The new 40V Max XGT product joins a growing number of compatible tools
If you opt for the full kit version, you'll get the XGT rapid charger that uses a dual-fan design for quicker charge times and less heat while the battery powers up. The charger's display shows you its progression in real time, all the way up to 100%. Both the tool-only and kit versions include a three-year limited warranty, but Makita warns that you should only use the tool with genuine XGT batteries and chargers to get the most out of its lifespan.
The manufacturer has been fleshing out its 40V Max XGT line of high power batteries since its launch in June 2020. The 4‑Speed 1/2" Sq. Drive Impact Wrench (with Friction Ring Anvil) joins other great tools under the 40V Max XGT umbrella including a circular saw, several angle grinders, a couple rotary hammers, and numerous others. We'll have to wait for more reviews to start coming to see how well this product is received, but as of this writing, three users had given the tool 5 stars on Home Depot's website.