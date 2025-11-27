Makita Quietly Released A 40V High-Torque Impact Wrench This Month

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you were checking out Makita's selection of XGT tools and noticed a high-torque impact wrench you haven't seen before, it's because it's brand new. Makita's 40V Max XGT Brushless 4-Speed 1/2-inch Square Drive Impact Wrench is here, and it's already available at retailers such as Home Depot for $339. Note that this price is for the tool only, though. If you want it bundled with two 40V max XGT batteries, a rapid charger, and a tool bag, you can pay $559 at Home Depot.

Makita already offers several impact wrenches, but this new model gives you 465 ft.-lbs. of breakaway torque and 260 ft.-lbs. of fastening torque, plus six auto-stop modes: three forward and three reverse. These will increase your fastening efficiency and help prevent overtightening that could otherwise damage your hardware. As the name tells you, it's part of Makita's XGT platform, which optimizes the 40V max lithium-ion battery's performance for more power and less overload, overheating, or over-discharge. It's also equipped with XPT, which is a system of internal seals that channel water and dust away from the tool's key components. Just shy of 6 inches long, the impact wrench comes with an ultra-smooth variable-speed trigger, as well as four speed settings from 0 to 3,200 RPM for up to 4,000 impacts per minute.