5 Times When It's Better To Use 40V Makita Tools Rather Than 12V

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Makita has several different cordless power tool lines. The brand is perhaps best known for its mid-sized 18V LXT system, which powers hundreds of different tools and can even be doubled up to power the company's 36V tools when more power is needed, but this isn't all it has to offer. Makita also has a 12V Max CXT system and a 40V Max XGT system, the latter of which can also be doubled to drive the truly power-hungry 80V products.

Tools and batteries of different voltage lines are not interchangeable, however. You can't use a 12V battery in a 40V tool or vice versa, so before you invest in one product line, you should first consider the kind of tools that you'll need and whether your specific needs are more oriented toward portability or raw power. Makita's 12V products are primarily designed with affordability and portability in mind. These are lightweight tools that favor compact form factors and comfortable ergonomics, working well in tight spaces. The 40V/80V system is a bit different. This line of power tools is designed to prioritize raw power, with tools that are able to deliver when factors like speed and torque are most vital.

With that in mind, there are instances where the 40V version of a tool will be much better suited for a job than the corresponding 12V model. Considering which of these options is better suited to the kind of work that you want to do before investing in a battery system may help you to save time, effort, frustration, and money in the long run.