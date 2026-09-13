5 Times When It's Better To Use 18V Makita Tools Instead Of 12V

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Makita offers several different battery types in the U.S., and each of them is designed to cater to a different kind of workflow. The 12V CXT system is powered by the brand's lower-tier battery packs. These offer the lowest voltage output, but they're balanced by several benefits. The line of associated power tools is largely comprised of affordable and compact devices that are lightweight, highly portable, and easy to use in tight spaces. This makes them a popular option for household tools that you'd want to keep on hand for basic DIY projects without needing to dedicate a bunch of storage space.

Makita's biggest and most popular line is the 18V LXT system. This is the one that you'll most likely see dominating the teal and black tool aisle at your local hardware store. There are over 350 solutions in the LXT lineup, giving collectors significantly more options when they need to pick up a specific tool for a new project. Not only are the tools in this system generally more powerful, but you can also use the batteries to power Makita's X2 line, which uses two 18V LXT batteries together to supply 36V power.

One thing that you might notice when taking a look at both of these product lines is that there is actually a fair amount of overlap in the types of products on offer. In fact, there is an 18V LXT version of just about every 12V CXT tool. There are a fair number of situations where the compactness of the CXT system makes its products the more desirable choice, but you might also want to consider that there are plenty of times when you'd definitely be better off investing in the raw power of an LXT tool.