5 Drawbacks Of Using All-Weather Tires

There are plenty of different types of tires on the market, and it can sometimes be tricky to choose which type suits your needs. It is easy with stuff like snow tires and mud tires because the name itself tells you where they excel, but that also means they are compromised in other areas. Snow tires are fantastic on ice and packed powder, yet they wear out quickly and feel vague on warm, dry pavement. Conversely, mud tires will claw through a trail, but they can be loud and unpleasant on the highway.

That is exactly why all-weather tires have become so popular. They are built to be the one set that handles nearly everything, and for a lot of drivers that is a seriously appealing idea. You mount them once, skip the twice-a-year swap, and avoid paying for storage space or a second set of wheels. It is worth clearing up a common mix-up, though: all-weather tires are not the same thing as all-season tires. All-season tires are designed for mild conditions, and all-seasons have their own drawbacks, including that they typically carry only the mud and snow M+S rating, not the Three-Peak Mountain Snowflake (3PMSF) symbol, which means they are not certified for severe snow service. All-weather typically tires do carry it.

All-weathers use a more aggressive tread pattern and a softer rubber compound that stays pliable as temperatures drop, so they can actually be trusted when winter shows up while still being fine to run year-round. On paper, that sounds like the best of both worlds, and in plenty of situations it is. Still, a tire that tries to do everything rarely does everything perfectly. Here are five drawbacks of using all-weather tires you should know about before you commit to a set.