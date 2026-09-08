Drawbacks Of Using All-Season Tires

Name brand all-season tires from manufacturers like Goodyear can be a wise investment, depending on your situation. The name "all-season" alone suggests they're a good fit for year-round driving, and that's generally true. However, that versatility also means these tires don't specialize in any one area.

All-season tires don't offer the same level of grip and handling as summer tires. Their winter performance can also fall short when it comes to traction. This is especially true in more severe conditions such as deep snow, freezing rain and black ice. Some all-season tires are better suited to snow and cold weather than others, and certain models emphasize performance for the other three seasons instead. Drivers expecting snowy conditions and extremely cold weather shouldn't just assume that any all-season tire will deliver the same level of traction as a dedicated winter tire.

Using a set of all-season tires year-round can also mean replacing them sooner than you expect. A typical set of all-season tires used continuously over time could potentially wear out around the three-year mark, which means buying another set after only two winters. This is why using separate tires during the winter makes sense, as they can reduce the amount of wear placed on the all-season set. This could potentially help both sets last much longer.