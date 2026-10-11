5 Smart Tech Upgrades Every Biker Should Have On Their Motorcycle
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Riding a motorcycle brings pure joy and a sense of freedom. No roof, no doors, just you and the road. But with that freedom comes a great catch. According to a report published by NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration) in 2026, in 2024 there were 6,228 motorcyclist deaths recorded, which made up 16 percent of total traffic fatalities for that year. Unlike a car, which has an enclosed cabin and other safety measures to protect the driver, a bike leaves very little room for error. This is why small upgrades matter a lot.
It is an absolute no-brainer that good gear still comes first. A high-quality helmet, jacket, gloves, and boots do the heavy lifting. After you have sorted out the safety part of your ride, there are still a lot of accessories that can make your riding experience better and more fun. This is where smart tech gadgets fill the gaps that safety gear cannot: A lock can stop a theft, a screen can keep your phone in your pocket, and a sensor can warn you about a bike issue you might miss with the naked eye.
Picking the best gadgets for motorcycle riders has become quite difficult since there is a lot of variety in today's market. This list is slightly different as it picks gadgets that aim to solve problems almost every rider meets: theft, navigation, a phone with nowhere safe to sit, flat tires, and a dead battery. Here are five smart tech upgrades every motorcycle rider should know about.
Rechargeable disc lock with alarm
Imagine walking out of a coffee shop after half an hour to an empty parking spot. Anyone can be in this situation because, as per the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB), a total of 44,564 motorcycles were reportedly stolen in 2025, only 41 percent of which were eventually returned to their owners. While the numbers are down by 20 percent compared to 2024, it is still on the higher side. Since nobody wants to be in such a situation, it is better to be prepared than sorry.
You can get a rechargeable disc lock like this one from TOKCKYBL, currently available for $15.99 from Amazon, as one example of a fix. But a disc lock is hands down one of the underrated motorcycle accessories that many miss out on. Notably, this disc lock comes with a 120 dB alarm, a 5-foot steel reminder cable, a helmet lock cable, and also has an IP67 waterproof rating. The reminder cable matters more than it sounds because that is the thing that hangs off your handlebar so you do not ride away with the lock still clamped on your disc and damage your bike.
The disc lock is rechargeable and features a 500mAh battery that can fully charge in about 1.5 hours via the Type-C port. It is long-lasting, too — as per the company, one full charge will last you about 2-3 months, but we would advise you to take that claim with a pinch of salt. You can grab this rechargeable disc lock from Amazon in four different colors: Black, Yellow, Blue, and Red.
Android Auto/CarPlay touchscreen display
A phone on your handlebar is a risk of its own. Half the ride, you won't even look at the navigation thanks to paranoia, making sure to get your bike as smooth as possible over every bump to avoid dropping your $1,000 phone because of loose clamps. Other times you are worried about the weather — one sudden drizzle and you are scanning for an underpass to protect your expensive phone. Instead of keeping your eyes on the traffic, you are actually babysitting a piece of tech on the highway.
This is where a dedicated motorcycle display comes into the picture. The WonVon VVAVV is one example; you can buy it and make your bike riding safer. It has a 5-inch touchscreen, supports wireless CarPlay/Android Auto, Bluetooth, navigation, and is IP67 waterproof. In simple words, this display shows you navigation and plays music or podcasts without you needing to take your phone out of your pocket. That being said, we would advise you that before buying any display unit like this to make sure it is compatible with your phone and see how it gets power from your bike.
The screen also features day and night mode, which basically means you can manually adjust the brightness of this anti-glare screen. It can be powered using a 12- 24 V input and supports 12 languages. At time of writing, it's available on Amazon for $48.99. There is also a bundle that includes TPMS and a couple of cameras for extra safety.
Phone mount with auto lock
You will find a lot of inexpensive mobile mounts online, but a cheap mount can lead to an expensive repair. Apple says that strong vibrations from high-power motorcycle engines can hurt an iPhone's camera system, and it asks owners to avoid attaching an iPhone to such bikes. On the other hand, a cheap mount may also not provide your phone with a snug grip, and this increases the chance of your phone falling off while driving.
The JOYROOM handlebar mount is one example of the simple kind. The company claims that it has a one-second auto-lock, meaning it safely snugs your phone both quickly and tightly. It also features quick installation and comes with a 100 mph anti-shake design. But since these are the seller's claims, we would advise you to be cautious. However, looking at its 4.5-star rating in over 16,500 reviews, it seems like the claims are legit. But before you mount your iPhone to it, keep in mind that the "anti-shake" on a listing may not be the same thing as the vibration dampener Apple talks about.
With this mount (and many others) you can rotate your phone 360 degrees, and it is compatible with handlebars ranging from 0.7 inches to 1.34 inches in thickness. It is available in different color options: Black & Red, Blue, Black, Orange, and Yellow. It is available at time of writing for $15.99 for the Black & Red color combo. Overall, it is one of the best budget-friendly motorcycle mounts you can buy according to SlashGear's own reporting.
Wireless tire pressure monitoring system
Perfect tires are the key to a perfect ride, but we all know that tires lose air quietly. Soft tires are one of the main causes of accidents, as they can increase stopping distance and compromise the vehicle's stability and handling. Even a good tire can lose one to two PSI per month; while you might not feel that on the road, your tires will. Michelin says to check pressure before every ride, or at least every two weeks, and that needs to be done when the tires are cold. Instead of checking it yourself, though, you can use a gadget and let your bike tell you its tire pressure.
The Sykik Rider SRTP300 is one example of a device that you can add to your list of must-buy motorcycle accessories. Using this TPMS (Tire Pressure Monitoring System), you can check your tire pressure at a glance while riding, displayed on its 1.5-inch monitor. Well-reviewed by publications like The Drive for being one of the best value motorcycle TPMS kits thanks to its $55.95 price on Amazon, The Sykik Rider TPMS comes with a rechargeable battery and is water-resistant. Inside the box, you will get a USB charging cord and a handlebar mount as well.
Many new bikes come with TPMS built in, but this technology is still not mainstream as of yet. While a sensor does not replace a gauge, this TPMS will at least warn you about low tire pressure. Every new rider's kit should have at the very least a simple tire pressure gauge because of how critical it is to keep your bike's tires in good shape.
Jump starter
Imagine walking up to your bike, all dressed up, just to hear nothing but a dead click sound when you press the ignition button. Sounds scary, as this could ruin your entire trip you prepped up for a week. The good news is that you can jump-start a motorcycle with a car as long as both use a 12-volt negative-to-ground system. Conversely, you could get a jump pack, as you then do not need anyone else around to help to revive a dead bike. After the bike starts, riders should ride at least 20 minutes to help the battery recover.
A jump starter like the WOLFBOX MV24 is an ideal piece of kit. According to the company, it is a 4000A, 12V unit with an 88.8Wh battery. It comes with a 65W quick charger that can completely charge this jump starter in about 1.5 hours. There is also an an LED display and a light for illumination. It is suitable for gas or diesel engines of up to 10 liters in size, meaning it's more than big enough for even the largest bikes. This jump starter can also act as a power bank, thanks to its 24000mAh battery.
There is also a one-touch booster button that can help start a vehicle under low voltage. The flashlight can also be used for SOS, strobe, and high-beam modes for emergency situations. It is built to operate under extreme conditions (-4 to 140 degrees Fahrenheit). At time of writing you can get this jump starter from Amazon for $107.99, down from its original price of $146.99. There are 200A and 300A versions of this jump starter available as well.