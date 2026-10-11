5 Smart Tech Upgrades Every Biker Should Have On Their Motorcycle

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Riding a motorcycle brings pure joy and a sense of freedom. No roof, no doors, just you and the road. But with that freedom comes a great catch. According to a report published by NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration) in 2026, in 2024 there were 6,228 motorcyclist deaths recorded, which made up 16 percent of total traffic fatalities for that year. Unlike a car, which has an enclosed cabin and other safety measures to protect the driver, a bike leaves very little room for error. This is why small upgrades matter a lot.

It is an absolute no-brainer that good gear still comes first. A high-quality helmet, jacket, gloves, and boots do the heavy lifting. After you have sorted out the safety part of your ride, there are still a lot of accessories that can make your riding experience better and more fun. This is where smart tech gadgets fill the gaps that safety gear cannot: A lock can stop a theft, a screen can keep your phone in your pocket, and a sensor can warn you about a bike issue you might miss with the naked eye.

Picking the best gadgets for motorcycle riders has become quite difficult since there is a lot of variety in today's market. This list is slightly different as it picks gadgets that aim to solve problems almost every rider meets: theft, navigation, a phone with nowhere safe to sit, flat tires, and a dead battery. Here are five smart tech upgrades every motorcycle rider should know about.