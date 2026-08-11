5 Things Every New Motorcycle Rider Should Buy

If you just bought your first motorcycle as a beginner rider, know that your purchase journey has just begun. The usual advice is quite, quite generic, and you've probably read it before — whether you were meaning to or not. Buy a helmet with Bluetooth, don't skimp on the jacket, bike insurance is more expensive than you think, the list goes on. While all that is true, the things that actually matter are almost never the things that the internet tells you to worry about. The kind of stuff that saves your weekend, your wallet, and (on occasion) your skin is far duller, more specific, and rarely handed out by people giving advice.

I personally rode for three years before downgrading to the relative cowardice of a cage — that's what some riders call cars — last year. That's where I learned some important lessons about motorcycle ownership, and specifically, about things every new rider should purchase. So this is not another generic list of the obvious.

There is no lecture here telling you to go "buy a helmet" as if that thought hadn't occurred to you. Instead, this is the stuff that should be told to new riders — especially in the U.S. — before you find it out the hard way, usually by the roadside, and usually in the rain. So, with all that said, here are five purchases that every motorcycle rider should make, and though veteran riders have some of these, it'd be very surprising if someone had all five.