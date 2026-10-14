5 4-Cylinder Cars Most Likely To Last 250,000 Miles

Of all common engine configurations, the modern inline-four has to be the most versatile. On one hand, it can be an affordable base powerplant for countless sedans and SUVs. Pair one with a hybrid system, and you'll get huge fuel-efficiency numbers. Go the other direction and add a turbocharger, though, and the humble inline-four can power world-beating performance cars like the Honda Civic Type R and iconic sports cars like the Ford Mustang.

Four-cylinder engines can also do extremely well when it comes to longevity. Of course, how long specific vehicles last will vary significantly depending on multiple factors, but there's plenty of data that can help us identify which models overall are best at racking up miles.

For a baseline, we'll use iSeeCars' study of the longest-lasting cars. The study used registration and odometer data from nearly 400 million vehicles across all segments to identify those that are most likely to still be on the road at 250,000 miles. The average vehicle has a 5.4% chance of lasting that long, and the data indicates that Toyota and Honda models, especially four-cylinder hybrids in particular, are very capable of exceeding that. Below are five of the best.