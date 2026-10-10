6 Winter Tires With Higher Ratings Than The Firestone Winterforce 2

Michelin is at the top of the industry in just about every segment where it competes. As a premium-tier manufacturer, it's also often one of the more expensive options, but the price usually has ratings to back it up. While the all-season and summer segments have quite a bit more choice, the X-Ice Snow's outstanding reputation means Michelin doesn't really need to make many more types of winter tires.

The all-new and updated X-Ice Snow+ tire has been rolling out recently as we get closer to winter, but as it's so recent, there hasn't been enough time to see what it's made of. Chances are it'll be great, but you can still go for the older X-Ice Snow and get what Tire Rack ratings say is the best in the studless category. Owners give this tire excellent scores in all areas, with the winter/snow performance unsurprisingly edging out the rest.

Using the Flex Ice 2.0 compound to keep the tire working in freezing conditions, two different styles of interlocking 3D sipes are used to effectively dig into the ice, which are built into the V-shaped tread pattern that's designed to prevent aquaplaning. Sizes come as small as 15 inches and start just over $100 on Tire Rack, with 16- to 19-inch options falling between $150 and $200. For light trucks in particular, Car and Driver also says this is the best winter tire available for these vehicles.