5 Of The Best Official Gaming Consoles You Can Buy With Built-In Old-School Games

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

One of the biggest areas of popular consumer electronics involves nostalgia-tapping items that remind the public of the video games they grew up playing. There's no shortage of miniature consoles and handheld systems that play all kinds of great old-school games, but it's no easy task to determine which of these is the best. There are homebrew options, officially licensed products, and a plethora of knock-offs that play only pirated games, which aren't exactly legal or recommended.

Looking at the licensed products, there are more than enough to keep old-school retro gamers happy, as they cover a variety of popular systems. Nintendo released the Nintendo Classic Mini, delighting fans worldwide with a miniaturized Nintendo Entertainment System preloaded with 30 classic NES games. Since then, the Super NES Classic Edition (pictured) arrived, and there have been many more similar products, not to mention mini arcade machines that recreate the real thing on a smaller scale.

You can get lost looking for the best official gaming consoles that come loaded with built-in old-school games, but you don't have to. Instead, you can check out the five highlighted below, as they're all quality products that feature a wide range of titles that hearken back to the classic video game era of the 1970s, '80s, and '90s. They're arranged by the release order of the consoles they represent, so check them out below and relive the glory days by playing classic games you'd otherwise have to emulate or run on original, aging hardware.