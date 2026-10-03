The 5 Best (And 5 Worst) Classic Gaming Consoles Almost Nobody Played

Home video game consoles have been around since the 1970s, and while there are only a handful of consoles today, it wasn't always like that. This was especially true throughout the 1980s and '90s as more companies threw their tech at consumers hoping to gain a significant chunk of the market. This was both a good thing and a bad thing because, while people had lots of different systems and games to choose from, a lot of the consoles available weren't great.

For every Nintendo Entertainment System, there was a crappy clone hoping to carve out a niche. While only a few consoles came to define the late 20th century, there are some that featured excellent games, better hardware, and more capabilities that utterly failed to find an audience. Essentially, there were two unusual camps in the decades-long console wars: bad gaming consoles almost nobody played and good consoles that fit the same description.

For the latter, cost was typically a problem because a company can make the best product ever dreamed of, but if it's too expensive, its audience remains small. The bad consoles failed to find an audience for obvious reasons, as consumers pay attention to what's getting panned just as much as they do the opposite. These 10 consoles all fall into the two camps, and while half are excellent systems some people never even heard of, the rest are notoriously awful, even though hardly anyone got a chance to try them out.