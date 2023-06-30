Here's How Much An Atari Jaguar Is Worth Today

The Atari Jaguar went on sale on a limited basis in New York City in November of 1993, with a nationwide rollout following six months later. The timing coincided with the start of the "fifth generation" of video game consoles, an era that began in 1993 and lasted until 2001. On shelves at the time were long-in-the-tooth fourth-gen 16-bit machines like the Sega Genesis (released in August 1989) and the Super NES (released in August 1991).

While The 3DO Company did release its 32-bit Interactive Multiplayer rig at the beginning of October '93, it had a shell-shocking price tag of $699. Sony's first PlayStation wouldn't drop in Japan for another year (December 1994) and was still almost two years out (September 1995) from hitting American shores. With a much lower MSRP of $249, Atari was ideally situated to let the sleek 64-bit Jaguar out of its cage and run wild. Instead, it became the last console the company would make. At least until the VCS arrived a few decades later.

Given the cyclical nature of our world, if you hold on to something long enough, it will eventually be worth something to someone somewhere. Such is the case with the Jaguar, which has recently become one of the more sought-after retro consoles. Depending on the condition, accessories, and bundled games, the value of this beast has leaped into quadruple original selling price territory.