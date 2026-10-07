New BMW iX4 Electric SUV Promises 428 Mile Range, But Is That Enough?

The BMW iX4 electric SUV is here for all the world to see. Like the X4, its internal combustion-powered ancestor, the iX4 is a coupe-ified SUV that presents itself in a shape that could, in classic BMW fashion, cause quite a bit of a stir. The Neue Klasse front fascia that we saw on the i3 and the iX3 only makes it look more wacky.

While you either love the styling or hate it, the specs probably tell a more complete story. According to BMW's press release, it's a bit of a range monster, at least compared to other vehicles its size. It can go an estimated 428 miles on a charge from its 112.2 kilowatt-hour battery. All trim levels in the iX4 lineup are powered by a two-motor setup for all-wheel drive, but the amount of power those motors deliver is up to what trim you choose.

None of the options are what anyone would call underpowered though. The base model, the iX4 50 xDrive puts out 463 horsepower, and the iX4 M60 xDrive (BMW sure likes its alphanumerics, doesn't it) throws down 603 horsepower. BMW says it will do the 0-60 sprint in 3.7 seconds.