BMW's Big New 3 Series Reveal Leaves Us With One Equally Big Question

The new generation of the BMW 3 Series is here. With the reveal, BMW has answered a lot of questions, but we still might have a few more queries. First off, there are two distinct 3 Series lines coming out: A substantial update to the gas-powered 3 Series we all know and love, and the electric i3, following the recent demise of the the i4.

Let's get all of the numbers out of the way. At launch, there will be two flavors of the gas-powered Beemer, the 330 (and its xDrive version) and the much sportier M350 xDrive. With those come two powertrain options. The 330 gets a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder, not unlike the smaller M235, that makes 255 horsepower. The M350 xDrive, meanwhile, gets a 3.0-liter turbocharged six-cylinder (like at proper BMW M-car), which makes 437 horsepower. The EV i3 50 xDrive maxes out at 463 horsepower with its electric dual motor.

The base model 2027 BMW 330 starts at $49,900, the i3 starts at $61,500, and the M350 starts at $65,900. For a lot of people excited for the new 3 Series, those facts alone will seal the deal. However, for diehard BMW M-Sport fans, there's the ever-important question of performance. And what's the M3 going to look like?