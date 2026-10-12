5 Of The Coolest New Gadgets Coming Out Soon
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Tech companies are constantly rolling out new gadgets every now and then. At different times of the year, we get a fresh wave of new gadgets that are designed to improve on the previous generation, or totally new takes meant to address a specific problem in our lives. But with a flurry of new devices coming out, it can be hard to separate the wheat from the chaff. We've already rounded up our favorite new gadgets earlier this year.
And now, several months later, we've seen many more devices announced by companies, most notably at tech events like IFA, Qualcomm Tech Summit, and Computex. However, out of the dozens of new devices announced, some of the most exciting gadgets are yet to hit the market and are slated for release soon. We've always stayed up to date on the latest gizmos, and if you're looking for some interesting new gadgets to add to your wishlist, you've come to the right place.
Here are five noteworthy tech gadgets coming out soon. For each device, we've discussed what makes it stand out and highlighted the key details each company has confirmed. All the devices included have been officially announced by their respective companies and are set to hit the shelves soon (some might even be on the market by the time you're reading this).
iPhone Duo
While several Android manufacturers have been in the foldable game for a while, Apple has been on the sidelines. However, in 2026, the company finally took the plunge and announced its first foldable iPhone. Dubbed the iPhone Duo, the new foldable iPhone is one of the coolest new gadgets that's coming out soon. The iPhone Duo is a book-style foldable phone like Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold8. It has a 5.4-inch cover display, and when opened, you're treated to a larger 7.6-inch panel.
Both panels use Apple's Super Retina XDR display tech and have a 120 Hz refresh rate and 3,000 nits of peak brightness. It supports Touch ID, which is integrated into the side button. The device features a dual-camera setup on the rear, including a 48 MP main camera and another 48 MP ultra-wide camera (similar to the one found in the iPhone 18 Pro). For selfies and video calls, Apple went with a 12 MP camera beneath the inner screen.
As a foldable iPhone, it offers some novel features that weren't previously possible on regular iPhones. For instance, there's Smart Take, which automatically detects when everyone's ready to take a picture and snaps a photo, and Duo Preview, which shows the person being photographed a preview of the shot. The iPhone Duo starts at $1,999 and will be available for pre-order starting October 16, 2026. It will officially be available from October 23 in the U.S.
Kindle Paperwhite
If you've been looking forward to upgrading your Kindle, the new Paperwhite model is worth considering. Amazon announced the new Kindle Paperwhite on October 1, 2026, and it is set to hit the shelves soon. Compared to the previous model, Amazon has improved it in several ways. First, the new Kindle Paperwhite is thinner than the previous model. It's also lighter, despite having a 7-inch screen, the largest panel yet on a Kindle Paperwhite.
Another display improvement is the higher contrast ratio. The panel has adjustable warm light to ensure comfortable reading at any time of day. The Paperwhite promises battery life of up to 12 weeks on a single charge. There are two versions of the new Paperwhite: a base model with a plastic back and a high-end Signature Edition that uses an aluminum back.
The base model starts at $199.99 and comes with 16 GB of storage in Graphite. For more storage, the Signature Edition offers 32 GB and will be sold in Graphite or Seaglass Green for $50 more. As of this writing, the Kindle Paperwhite is available for pre-order, and Amazon plans to make the e-reader available on October 28, 2026. Amazon announced the new Kindle Paperwhite alongside an updated base Kindle and Kindle Colorsoft.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra
What makes this tablet worth looking forward to is that it's Samsung's flagship tablet for 2026, so it has the best the company has to offer. Under the hood of the upcoming tablet is a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor, which Samsung says offers a performance bump across the NPU, CPU, and GPU — by 61%, 19%, and 17%, respectively — compared to the last-gen Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra. Like its predecessor, the Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra has a 14.6-inch AMOLED panel.
That panel offers a 120 Hz refresh rate. Other highlights include 1,600 nits of peak brightness and 3K resolution. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra is slim and light, with a premium design, slim bezels around the display, and a refined look on the back. In the camera department, it offers a dual setup on the back (13 MP primary and 8 MP ultrawide) and a single 12 MP ultrawide camera on the front for selfies.
An 11,600 mAh battery powers the tablet, which supports 45 W fast charging. It comes with 12 or 16 GB of memory and 256 GB, 512 GB, or 1 TB of storage, with microSD card expansion up to 2 TB. The Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra launches October 7 in the U.S. starting at $1,399.99.
Samsung Galaxy SmartTag3
Another cool new gadget from South Korean tech giant Samsung is coming soon. Remember the Galaxy SmartTag2 launched in 2023? The Galaxy SmartTag3 is the successor, powered by the same Galaxy Find Network, and brings several improvements. First and foremost, the new tracker is 35% smaller and 33% lighter than its predecessor. Most importantly, the SmartTag3 has improved its tracking range, thanks to Bluetooth 6.0 Channel Sounding, which gives you directional guidance from up to 60 meters away.
The SmartTag3 gets a new Place Notification feature that alerts you when a tagged item moves out of or into a custom-defined area. The new SmartTag3 also supports iOS devices for the first time. The company also promises faster location updates, which come in handy for keeping track of your valuables. Samsung has also updated the design of its latest Bluetooth tracker, adopting a nearly circular form. Battery life has also been improved, from 500 days in the SmartTag2 in normal mode to up to 550 days in the SmartTag3.
In Power Saving Mode, the SmartTag3 offers up to 790 days of battery life, up from 700 days in the previous model. Samsung announced the Galaxy SmartTag3 toward the end of September and plans to officially release the tracker in early November. The new Galaxy SmartTag3 will set you back $29.99 for a single unit or $99.99 for a pack of four.
Motorola Signature 2027
The Motorola Signature 2027 was announced at Qualcomm's Tech Summit held in September 2026. What makes Motorola's new smartphone worth looking forward to is what's under the hood. The new Motorola Signature 2027 runs on Qualcomm's latest 2nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6. That's Qualcomm's newest top-tier SoC, powering the next generation of Android flagship devices starting this year and most of next year.
This smartphone comes with a quad-camera setup, which includes a 200 MP periscope telephoto camera that offers up to 100x zoom capability through a feature called Super Zoom Pro that is powered by generative AI. There's also a 50 MP Sony Lytia L910 main camera. To keep the device cool, Motorola has a new cooling system made up of diamond-infused thermal gel alongside a new 3D vapor chamber. According to the company, the cooling system, nicknamed ArcticMesh, offers nearly a 40% improvement in thermal performance.
Another interesting bit about this device is the audio, which is powered by Bang & Olufsen. As of this writing, there are no details on when the device will be released, how much it will cost, or other key specs like the battery, charging speeds, and display resolution. However, the company says it will reveal more details in November 2026.