5 Of The Coolest New Gadgets Coming Out Soon

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Tech companies are constantly rolling out new gadgets every now and then. At different times of the year, we get a fresh wave of new gadgets that are designed to improve on the previous generation, or totally new takes meant to address a specific problem in our lives. But with a flurry of new devices coming out, it can be hard to separate the wheat from the chaff. We've already rounded up our favorite new gadgets earlier this year.

And now, several months later, we've seen many more devices announced by companies, most notably at tech events like IFA, Qualcomm Tech Summit, and Computex. However, out of the dozens of new devices announced, some of the most exciting gadgets are yet to hit the market and are slated for release soon. We've always stayed up to date on the latest gizmos, and if you're looking for some interesting new gadgets to add to your wishlist, you've come to the right place.

Here are five noteworthy tech gadgets coming out soon. For each device, we've discussed what makes it stand out and highlighted the key details each company has confirmed. All the devices included have been officially announced by their respective companies and are set to hit the shelves soon (some might even be on the market by the time you're reading this).