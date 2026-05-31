12 Of Our Favorite New Gadgets From April 2026
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Given the pace technology is evolving, we wouldn't be surprised if brands announce new gadgets every week or even every day in a couple of years. For now, though, several popular brands unveil new tech products that improve your quality of life at regular intervals, and April 2026 was no different. With so many product launches, though, it can be difficult to keep track of the most interesting ones that deserve your attention. So, we decided to put together a list of our favorite new gadgets from that month. From an ultra-thin wireless OLED TV that's as slim as a wallpaper to a DIY laptop that you can customize entirely and assemble yourself, we found some of the best pieces of technology that are bound to impress you.
Apart from these high-end devices, we've also included several gadgets that you can purchase without breaking the bank. These accessories add extra features to the back of your phone, improve the experience of using your computer, or even toss cool air at you when commuting during summer. Whether you're a tech enthusiast looking to add more gadgets to your arsenal or you're in the market for a new laptop, headphones, or TV, we've got you covered with the latest and greatest technology brands have to offer.
Samsung Frame Pro wireless TV
Are you tired of having a giant black rectangle sitting in the middle of your living room when your television is turned off? Well, we have an artistic solution for you. Samsung's Frame series of TVs is popular for adding an aesthetic touch to your living room, and the latest Frame Pro TV is no different. It's a screen that hangs like an art piece when you aren't bingeing your favorite shows. The Frame TV transforms into a beautiful digital art piece that mimics a real, framed canvas. Thanks to a matte finish screen, light reflections from your windows or lamps do not appear on the TV. The sleek design ensures only a tiny gap between the TV and the wall, creating an illusion of an actual piece of art.
What sets this new model apart from previous generations is the clever addition of AI features and a completely wireless approach. Built-in smart sensors keep an eye on your room's environment, automatically adjusting the screen's brightness and color tones so that the artwork always matches the natural light flowing through the space. It even has motion tracking, meaning the display turns off to save electricity when the room is empty and wakes back up when someone walks in. Furthermore, the television uses a wireless connection box, which means you no longer have to struggle with hiding dangling cords below your TV's wall mount. You can buy the TV in 55, 65, 75, or 85-inch variants, depending on the size of your living room, or how big you like your art pieces.
Asus Zenbook A16
Generally, laptop users are forced to make a frustrating compromise: If you want a large 16-inch screen to comfortably multitask, write, or watch movies, you have to lug around a heavy, thick machine that drains its battery in just a few short hours. If you're tired of your back and shoulders getting sore from carrying a massive machine in your backpack, the new Asus Zenbook A16 manages to fit a 16-inch screen into a body that feels extremely lightweight. As per the brand, the secret behind the meager 2.65-pound weight is the use of Ceraluminum — a blend of ceramic and aluminum. Also, the material supposedly shrugs off fingerprints and smudges with ease, meaning your laptop stays looking new no matter how often you slide it in and out of your backpack.
Battery life and performance are the key areas where this laptop truly shines for everyday users. The brand claims that the laptop can handle 21+ hours of offline video playback time. The cherry on top is how the machine is designed to handle heavy multitasking, web browsing, and casual gaming, thanks to its Snapdragon X2 Elite Extreme chip. Then, there's the 16-inch OLED screen with a native 3K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate support, meaning everything from scrolling through web articles to playing AAA titles should feel smooth. That screen also gets exceptionally bright, making it easy to work outdoors or in direct sunlight. Complete with a backlit keyboard, a six-speaker setup, and a built-in facial recognition camera for secure logging in, the Zenbook A16 is a portable workhorse with a massive display that won't bother your spine when traveling.
DJI Osmo Pocket 4
Capturing smooth, professional-looking video while traveling usually requires carrying a bulky camera, a heavy tripod or gimbal, and multiple lenses for different focal lengths. Unless, of course, you get your hands on the DJI Osmo Pocket 4. It packs a capable camera setup into a device that literally fits in the palm of your hand. This tiny pocket camera features a built-in motorized stabilizer that physically balances the lens, smoothing out the shakes and bounces that happen when you are walking, running, or chasing after your kids and pets. The camera head actively moves to counteract your hand movements, similar to a gimbal. It features a 1-inch CMOS sensor that captures bright video even in dark environments without much grain.
The Osmo Pocket 4 features a rotatable touchscreen that flips between horizontal mode for traditional videos and vertical mode for short-form content. Icing on the cake is the camera's ability to track people, pets, or fast-moving objects, keeping them perfectly centered in the frame even if you are moving your hand. To add, DJI also solved two of the biggest headaches for casual videographers -– storage and battery life. With 107 GB of built-in storage that can be further expanded via a microSD card, you can shoot hours of footage without worrying about running out of space. DJI claims you can film for up to four hours on a single charge. Whether you're a professional or a beginner who wants to enter the world of content creation, the Osmo Pocket 4 looks to be an excellent tool.
Anker Soundcore Space 2
If you are a frequent traveler or someone who regularly deals with noisy office environments, the Soundcore Space 2 headphones may help you cut the noise without being too hard on your wallet. The onboard noise cancelling is powerful, but when you do need to hear your surroundings, a quick tap lets the outside world in, so you can listen to airport announcements or converse with a friend without removing the headset.
Comfort is another area where these headphones truly excel, making them easy to wear for hours on end without any soreness around the back of your ears. Additionally, the internal audio drivers deliver impressive highs and deep bass, giving your music an enjoyable feel. You even get LDAC support, so you can use them with apps providing high-resolution audio. To top it all off, the battery can last for up to 50 hours with ANC turned on, and a five-minute charge gives you an extra four hours of juice. While most premium headphones with ANC traditionally cost a lot, the Soundcore Space 2 is priced at $129.99, which is a solid MSRP considering its features.
Framework Laptop 13 Pro
Most modern laptops, especially slim ones and ultrabooks, are built like sealed units that have components soldered in place. You cannot upgrade even the RAM or the internal SSD, let alone larger components. Moreover, if the technology becomes outdated, or if even a single component breaks after a few years, you are usually forced to spend a fortune on a whole new computer. The Framework Laptop 13 Pro changes that. Every single component inside the laptop, right from the keyboard and screen to the CPU and battery, can be swapped out using a simple tool. This means if you need more storage space or a faster brain for your laptop a few years down the line, you can simply upgrade the individual parts yourself instead of replacing the whole computer — just like a desktop PC.
Not only is this a more economical approach, but it is also an eco-friendly one as you would be generating a lot less e-waste. Beyond the upgradability, it is a solid laptop that ticks a lot of boxes. It features a bright matte screen, a responsive trackpad, an aluminum build on the Pro variant, and customizable ports. Instead of being stuck with whatever the manufacturer provides, you can easily slide different modules in and out of the laptop's sides, choosing exactly how many USB ports, HDMI ports, or memory card readers you want on any given day. Of course, the internals will depend on your preferences, so you can get an Intel Core Ultra X7, an AMD Ryzen 300, or even a Core Ultra Series 3 chip if you want to save money. The laptop is on the pricier side, but that's the premium you pay for customization.
Insta360 Snap selfie screen
The best camera phones out there often have one major flaw — the front-facing selfie camera is always significantly lower in quality than the massive lenses on the back. Meanwhile, using the rear camera means you're shooting blindly because you cannot see the screen when pointing the camera at yourself. The Insta360 Snap selfie screen solves this exact problem with a simple accessory that snaps onto the back of your phone. The Insta360 Snap is a 3.5-inch screen that uses a MagSafe connection. By plugging a simple cable into your phone's charging port, it instantly mirrors what your phone is doing, allowing you to use your handset's best lenses while letting you frame yourself in real time.
The device doesn't require a complicated setup or Bluetooth pairing. It simply draws a bit of power directly from your phone, so it is always ready to go. The screen is fully touch-responsive, meaning you can tap and slide right on the back display to adjust your settings, change exposures, or review your footage without constantly flipping your phone around. There's even a version that features a built-in glowing light ring for creators who often film in dimly lit spaces or at night. Another advantage of this accessory is that you can use the ultrawide lens when taking selfies with a large group.
Sony Inzone H6 Air
Gaming headsets are notorious for being heavy and uncomfortable. Sony has flipped this formula entirely on its head with the Sony Inzone H6 Air, a wired gaming headset utilizing an innovative open-back design. Instead of solid plastic shells, the earcups are covered in a heavily ventilated, porous mesh. Courtesy of this, these headphones weigh just 200 grams and allow air to flow freely across your ears, preventing any heat buildup.
The open design ensures that when playing immersive games, the soundstage feels wide and natural. Sony's spatial audio creates a 3D bubble of sound around your head, allowing you to pinpoint the exact direction of enemy footsteps, distant explosions, or rustling leaves with accuracy. While these headphones do not feature noise cancellation, the attached microphone is narrowly focused to pick up only the sound of your voice, filtering out background distractions like desktop fans or someone typing on a keyboard nearby. Priced at $199.99, the Sony Inzone H6 Air headphones are a step in the right direction for gamers who spend hours in front of a computer.
LG OLED evo W6 TV
If you think modern televisions are already thin, just wait till you see the LG OLED evo W6 Wallpaper TV. Measuring in at an astonishingly low 9 millimeters thick, this television is probably slimmer than your smartphone, allowing it to mount completely flush against your living room wall like a sheet of high-tech wallpaper. There are no bulky plastic humps on the back, no protruding edges, and absolutely no visible electronic components. LG achieved this miraculous architectural feat by removing the power boards, input ports, and heavy speakers from the display panel entirely, housing them in a separate Zero Connect Box that you can hide away in a cabinet across the room, up to about 30 feet away.
This separate box transmits imagery directly to the wall panel completely wirelessly, leaving your living space entirely free of messy, tangled cords. The OLED screen itself utilizes advanced color technology that pushes out high levels of brightness along with inky blacks, making colors pop while absorbing reflections from nearby windows, so you never have to close the curtains in your living room. When you aren't watching a movie, the TV enters an art mode that can rotate through stunning cinematic pictures, personal family photos, or peaceful atmospheric visuals accompanied by relaxing background audio — similar to the Samsung Frame TV. It is certainly a head-turner, and among the most premium sets of televisions you can buy. It rests on a slab of thin glass, giving it the look of a showpiece rather than a simple TV.
DJI Power 1000 Mini
Whether you are planning a weekend camping trip off the grid, setting up a remote outdoor photoshoot, or facing an unexpected power outage at home, having access to a reliable electricity source is crucial. There are several power stations from multiple brands, and the DJI Power 1000 Mini is the latest entrant into the club. It's a rugged, ultra-portable 1kWh outdoor power station that can fit into a large backpack, drone bag, or car trunk.
The Power 1000 Mini is equipped with a versatile array of high-power output ports, including traditional AC wall plugs and fast-charging USB-A and USB-C ports. It can effortlessly juice up everything from power-hungry laptops, smartphones, and camera gear to professional drone batteries and portable camping appliances. To make life even easier, it features a built-in 100-watt retractable charging cable, eliminating the need to carry a cord if you only want to charge a single gadget.
Along with charging other devices quickly, the power station itself can also be recharged at high speeds. You can plug it into a standard wall outlet at home, and it can go from a completely dead battery to 80% in under an hour. Moreover, it even supports charging via portable solar panels or your car's 12V DC socket while you drive. Essentially, the DJI Power 1000 Mini is a power bank on steroids for those who love camping and spending a lot of time outdoors without a power outlet in sight.
Dyson Hushjet Mini Cool fan
With soaring temperatures across the globe, portable handheld fans have become an essential accessory. However, most pocket fans on the market are flimsy plastic toys that emit a piercing whine while barely moving enough air to cool your face. Well, trust Dyson to change that. The Hushjet Mini is a pocket-sized fan that weighs less than a modern smartphone. This gadget can be used in three distinct ways: You can hold it in your hand, stand it up on your office desk via its charging base, or wear it around your neck.
Instead of the high-pitched, whiny motor noise typical of portable fans, the Hushjet Mini uses a smooth, focused nozzle that shapes the air to lower its volume, making the airflow quiet and gentle on the ears. Despite the low sound, the internal motor spins at high speeds to project a powerful breeze. There are five settings and a specialized turbo Boost mode for immediate heat relief for up to six hours. It is pricey at $99, but Dyson promises better performance compared to cheaper versions.
Sennheiser HD 480 Pro
For musicians, audio engineers, podcasters, and content creators, having a pair of headphones that accurately represents your recorded audio is vital. If your headphones artificially boost the bass or tweak the treble, you cannot make honest decisions when mixing music or editing audio content. Sennheiser has long been the gold standard for audio purity, and its new Sennheiser HD 480 Pro brings professional-grade studio tracking into a closed-back design. With these headphones, you hear your music exactly as it was recorded.
Most commercial headphones artificially alter the sound during playback to make things feel punchier, but the HD 480 Pro is designed to deliver a completely balanced, uncolored sound. The HD 480 Pro also features a specialized system that dampens internal vibrations to reduce sound distortion, a pressure-free headband that eliminates sore spots on top of your head, and grooved ear pads designed to stay comfortable even if you wear spectacles. Additionally, the headphones have parts that are easily replaceable, so you can use them for a long time — which you would want to, considering the $400 price point.
Dyson Supersonic travel hair dryer
Hotel hair dryers are notoriously awful, often providing weak airflow that takes ages to dry your hair while blasting excessive, scorching heat that leaves your locks frizzy, dry, and damaged. If you try to pack your premium, full-sized hair dryer from home, it inevitably takes up a lot of space in your suitcase. Dyson has tried to address this problem with the compact Supersonic Travel hair dryer. It weighs just 330 grams and has universal voltage compatibility, meaning it automatically adjusts to different power grids around the world so you get the same high-velocity drying power no matter where you plug it in.
Instead of relying on extreme heat levels that strip away your hair's natural moisture, it uses a high-speed digital motor tucked into the handle to blast a powerful, focused ring of air that dries your hair quickly and gently. You can toggle between different speeds and temperatures, including a cold blast to lock your style in place. Furthermore, it uses a magnetic system that lets you snap styling attachments onto the front, and it is quiet enough that you can easily carry on a normal conversation without shouting over the motor.