16 Lightweight Milwaukee Tools Anyone Can Easily Use
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Milwaukee, a popular tool brand known for its signature red-and-black design, offers a wide range of hand and cordless power tools that are handy for professionals across fields like electrical, industrial, automotive, woodworking, and more. It deals in two main systems of tools — the M12 and the M18.
Among the vast offerings, there are many lightweight Milwaukee products that anyone can easily use, be they the elderly or people with arthritis and hand injuries. We narrowed down this list to include many such Milwaukee manual and automatic tools that weigh under 2.5 pounds (without a battery) to cater to various kinds of users.
The lightweight design, paired with a compact build, also increases the versatility of the tools when it comes to working in difficult areas that the heavier tools might not be able to access or pass through. However, before buying Milwaukee products, check the warranties and what customers say about the tool.
M12 Subcompact Brushless 3/8 Drill/Driver
The M12 Subcompact ⅜" Drill/Driver is one of the lightest weight drill/driver offered by Milwaukee that lets you work in the narrowest spaces with ease. It has a length of just 5.4 inches and weighs under two pounds (with the battery), making it easy for a wide range of users to handle with minimal hand fatigue. This tool can produce a torque output of 350 inch-pounds along with a top speed of 1,550 RPM to work with a range of drilling and fastening tasks. Made with RedLink Intelligence, the product comes with protection against overload and overheating to ensure longevity.
Other than these, it has an all-metal ratcheting chuck with a ⅜-inch size and 12 settings to hold bits and fasteners firmly, while giving you control over the torque output. It also has an LED light to brighten the workspace for added visibility and a battery gauge to keep you updated on the charge level. Available on Home Depot for $129, this is a handy tool to work in spaces where a bulkier drill/driver cannot reach, especially when it comes to overhead applications.
M12 Subcompact 1/4 Hex Impact Driver
Featuring a brushless motor, the M12 Subcompact ¼" Hex Impact Driver can generate up to 1,100 inch-pounds of torque, along with a maximum speed of 3,000 RPM and 4,100 IPM. Consequently, you can execute a range of driving tasks, such as driving screws into wood, lumber, and other materials. Moreover, the lightweight design of just 1.7 pounds, paired with a 4.3-inch length, makes it a great tool to have for overhead working and in areas that are difficult to reach with bulkier drivers.
Coming from the M12 line of tools, this impact driver is compatible with any M12 RedLithium battery from the system. The tool is built with an internal metal gearcase for added durability. You can load it onto the tool belt via the included belt clip and use the LED light to get more brightness in the target area. Additionally, the ¼-inch hex collet retains the bit better during applications so it doesn't fall off. It's available on Max Tool for $129.
M12 12V 3/8 in. Ratchet
With the M12 12V ⅜ in. Ratchet, you can carry out automotive repairs, removal and installation of nuts and bolts, and fastening in difficult spots since the low-profile head, with a weight of just 1.81 pounds, can easily move between objects. Thanks to a robust 12-volt motor, the ratchet delivers up to 420 inch-pounds of torque to tackle a variety of fasteners at a maximum speed of 250 RPM. In addition, the built-in LED light maximizes brightness in dark areas, such as under a vehicle or in engine bays.
Moreover, this power tool comes with protection against overload and overheating with the RedLink Intelligence, and you can keep an eye on the charge levels through the on-board fuel gauge. You can choose between forward and reverse motions via the shift knob depending on whether it is a fastening or a loosening task. Selling at Home Depot for $169, the Milwaukee ratchet is another jobsite tool to add to the kit.
M12 Multi-Tool
The M12 Multi-Tool produces an oscillating motion between a range of 5,000 and 20,000 OPM to match the nature of the application. It can be used to make quick cuts in tight spots, remove grout between tiles, scrape off old material, or sand surfaces for a smooth finish. Weighing 2.05 pounds, this cordless tool is easy to maneuver with a single hand. You can also pair the tool with any M12 RedLithium battery to power it and track remaining runtime via the onboard indicator.
The multi-tool is priced at $119 on Home Depot and includes a sanding pad, five assorted sanding sheets, and a wood cutting blade. You can switch between the accessories using a compatible hex screw. Additionally, the all-metal design makes it able to withstand jobsite conditions.
M12 Fuel 3 Compact Cut Off Tool
The Cut Off Tool from the M12 Fuel collection can be used with a compatible three-inch cut-off wheel with a ⅜-inch arbor to cut through various materials, like wood, drywall, thin metal, plastic, and more. It weighs 1.52 pounds and has an easy one-handed operation to make quick and controlled cuts even in confined areas. The LED light further aids in improving visibility of the worksurface.
It reaches a top speed of about 20,000 RPM, and the blade rotates clockwise for cutting and counterclockwise for tasks that require material removal. With an accessory shoe guard, you can control the cutting depth per the task's demands.
At $149 at Home Depot, this Milwaukee cut-off tool also comes with a metal cut-off wheel, a carbide abrasive blade, and a diamond tile blade to cut through different materials.
Fastback Utility Knife
The Milwaukee Fastback Utility Knife is a great pocket tool for quick cuts when you need them. The blade folds inward, plus there's a belt clip for easy storage, while the lanyard hole makes it easier to carry by attaching it to a tether so you don't misplace it. Additionally, the press-and-flip mechanism lets you open it with one hand. You can replace the blade without requiring any additional tools.
With an added metal extension, it prevents accidental blade removal for added safety. Priced at $9.97 at Home Depot, this compact knife can cut through drywall, packaged goods, thin sheets, plastic, and more. Hence, this is one Milwaukee hand tool that no handyman should be without.
M12 Fuel 12V ⅜ in. Drill Driver
With the M12 Fuel 12V ⅜ in. Drill Driver, there are four types of heads: ⅜-inch chuck, offset driver, ¼-inch hex, and right angle to execute a range of different tasks. You can adjust the head in 16 different positions to reach difficult areas and tight spaces, plus the slim design also aids in better reach. It can produce up to 300 inch-pounds of torque output and a maximum speed of 1,600 RPM to match the application's demands.
Furthermore, the magnetic bit holder design stores the extra bits on the tool for quick access and easy swapping. Consequently, it is a great tool for electricians, HVAC professionals, and automotive professionals. Weighing 1.6 pounds, this tool costs $292 at Home Depot.
M12 Fuel Stubby 3/8-inch Impact Wrench
The M12 Fuel Stubby ⅜-inch Impact Wrench can generate up to 550 foot-pounds of nut-busting torque to remove tough bolts and nuts, even the rusty ones. Meanwhile, the fastening torque can go up to 400 foot-pounds. The auto shut-off mode prevents overfastening and hence fastener breakage, while in the bolt removal mode, the tool automatically slows down to prevent run-off.
In addition, three LED lights on the front illuminate the workspace, and a friction ring socket retention system keeps the sockets firmly attached to the tool. With a top speed of 3,000 RPM, the impact wrench can handle automotive repairs, industrial tasks, and more where you need to remove fasteners that require more force.
The tool weighs 2.2 pounds and measures 4.8 inches long, making it handy for tight-space applications. It can be purchased at Ace Hardware for $249.
Milled Face Framing Hammer
Weighing at 17 ounces (1.06 pounds), the Milled Face Framing Hammer is a hand tool made with a steel head and a steel handle with a Shockshield overmold grip that absorbs vibrations produced as a result of an impact. The milled face striking part, along with an anti-ring claw part on the back, works together for manually driving nails into wood for carpentry, woodworking, and DIY tasks. Moreover, it features an I-beam handle to prevent bending.
The hammer also has a precision-balanced design to produce smooth and strong strikes. For added convenience, there is a magnetic nail set that helps make the first strike of the nail by holding it firmly in place. Available at Home Depot for $36.97, this Milwaukee hand tool has a 90-day return policy and comes with a limited lifetime warranty.
Milwaukee Hack Saw
Being one of the top-rated tools at Home Depot, the Milwaukee Hack Saw is a 10-inch manual cutting tool. It features a blade-tension mechanism that lets you adjust the blade length to cater to different kinds of applications. Just open the lever, slide the blade to the required length, and close it for a secure setting. The compact design allows you to make cuts in areas where a larger saw might not fit. It is a manual hand tool.
The rubber overmold grip improves comfort, and the tool-free blade-change system lets you switch blades without screwdrivers or wrenches. With this tool, you can cut through copper tubing, metal bolts, and PVC pipes in no time with a drilling depth of four inches. Buy it at Home Depot for just $17.97.
9-in-1 Square Drive Ratcheting Multi-bit Driver
Making for a great tool for professionals, the Square Drive Ratcheting Multi-bit Driver is a hand tool built with 3 ½-inch interchangeable power groove bits that can also fit into a compatible power tool for added versatility. It can work with nine types of bits, including Philips, slotted, Torx, and square — all of which can be stored in the on-board storage on the handle for quick access.
Moreover, this multi-bit driver features wrench-ready hex shanks for better leverage during torque applications, while the bits are chrome-plated to resist rust and jobsite wear. The magnetic bit retention system maintains the bits in a firm position during the task to prevent bending or fastener damage.
It also includes a loop maker that helps form loops in electrical wire during installations or repairs. Home Depot is selling the tool at $19.97.
Milwaukee Comfort Grip Pliers
The Milwaukee Comfort Grip Pliers are a multi-function combination plier that you can use for stripping off wire insulation, cutting wires, maintaining a steady grip on an object, smoothening rough edges of metal pipes, and more. With these, you can also cut through No. 6 and No. 8 bolts to the required length. The tool is made of forged alloy steel for added strength and is protected against corrosion damage.
In addition, it has a swing-lock design that aids in a single-handed operation, plus it also keeps the head locked in place during transport. It also has a loop marker that can help form wire loops during electrical work. Consequently, the tool, selling on Home Depot for $19.97, makes for a helpful addition to an electrician's tool kit.
M4 1/4 Hex Screwdriver Kit
Using the M4 ¼" Hex Screwdriver Kit, you can get up to 44 inch-pounds of peak torque, along with two speed outputs — 200 and 600 RPM — to adjust the tool for the task at hand. It has a 21-position clutch and an auto shut-off feature that prevents over-fastening of screws and bolts to prevent breakage. Additionally, there's a ¼-inch quick-change chuck design that allows for an immediate switch between bits with just one hand.
This hex screwdriver weighs less than one pound and has a 244-millimeter length, which increases its usefulness when dealing with compact areas, like installing cabinets, shelves, and more. Paired with an M4 RedLithium 2.0 battery, the tool can drill more than 200 holes in a single go. For $199 at Home Depot, you get two RedLithium batteries, along with a charger.
M18 Stick Light
Built with the power to produce up to 300 lumens of light output enabled by the integration of three LEDs, the M18 Stick Light is a versatile addition to any toolkit. There are two light output modes, and using an XC5.0 M18 battery (to be purchased separately), you can get about 36 hours of runtime. This stick light has two multi-position stainless steel hooks to open several kinds of mounting options for the user, while the 45-degree pivoting head lets you target the light in the work direction.
Other than these, the body is IP54 rated, making it resistant to water and dust, plus the impact- and chemical-resistant lens gives you a clear light output. They are replaceable as well. Weighing at 1.32 pounds, this lightweight and compact stick light can fit most workspaces to offer better illumination. You can get it at Home Depot for $69, making it a great Milwaukee tool under $100.
M12 Rotary Tool
Being one of the best sellers at Home Depot, the M12 Rotary Tool can be bought at a price of $119. The tool has various applications, including sanding, cutting, polishing, and grinding — all you gotta do is pair it with the respective attachment. It can generate between 5,000 and 32,000 RPM to match the task's demands. Although the tool is built with a ⅛-inch collet, it also accepts standard sizes — 1/32-inch, ¹⁄₁₆-inch, and 3/32-inch.
From the M12 collection, this power tool weighs 1.3 pounds for one-handed operation and includes a variable-speed dial for easy speed control. Also, it has front-bearing protection, which means the tool stays protected against the dust and debris given off during the task for better longevity.
With the on-board battery gauge, keep an eye on the battery levels, and a spindle lock keeps the spindle from rotating when changing batteries or accessories. The kit also includes five cutting wheels, a mandrel, and a wrench.