16 Lightweight Milwaukee Tools Anyone Can Easily Use

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Milwaukee, a popular tool brand known for its signature red-and-black design, offers a wide range of hand and cordless power tools that are handy for professionals across fields like electrical, industrial, automotive, woodworking, and more. It deals in two main systems of tools — the M12 and the M18.

Among the vast offerings, there are many lightweight Milwaukee products that anyone can easily use, be they the elderly or people with arthritis and hand injuries. We narrowed down this list to include many such Milwaukee manual and automatic tools that weigh under 2.5 pounds (without a battery) to cater to various kinds of users.

The lightweight design, paired with a compact build, also increases the versatility of the tools when it comes to working in difficult areas that the heavier tools might not be able to access or pass through. However, before buying Milwaukee products, check the warranties and what customers say about the tool.