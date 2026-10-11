4 Of The Biggest Drawbacks Of Driving A C8 Corvette
Many people would argue that there is nothing bad about being behind the wheel of a C8 Corvette. The 2027 Chevrolet Corvette starts at $71,300 for the Stingray, and even this base model is said to reach 200 miles per hour. Those are supercar numbers without the supercar price. There is no denying that the C8 Corvette is exciting to drive, thanks to its mid-engine setup, incredible handling, and sporty interior.
However, there are some pretty big downsides to the C8 Corvette depending on who you ask. Even though the C8 starts well below $100,000, it's still expensive enough that you may balk at its higher maintenance costs, lack of a manual transmission, and limited cabin and storage options. After reviewing reports, studies, and owners' feedback, we found some of the most common drawbacks of driving a C8 Corvette. Then again, our review of the 2025 Corvette concluded: "I found some flaws during my time with the 2025 Corvette, but none of them were extreme enough to scare me away." This is more of a way to be prepared once you get your new Corvette.
Expensive maintenance
The C8 Corvette is much more affordable than six-figure supercars, but that starting price is just the beginning. The average maintenance cost over the course of a year for the 2020 C8 Corvette is $967, which is a lot higher than the $359 12-month period average of the 2019 model, the last year of the C7 Corvette from just a year earlier. The 2017 Corvette was even lower at $296.
The dramatic rise in maintenance costs is due to the C8 Corvette's new powertrain setup and improved performance technology. The biggest change is the switch to a mid-engine configuration, which completely changed the Corvette — many would say for the better — creating a more balanced car with better handling. "First we designed a mid-engine car," a Corvette team insider told Car and Driver in 2019. "Then we had to turn it into a Corvette."
However, that game-changing design comes with a big downside: it's much more labor-intensive to work on, which comes with a higher bill at the shop. The 6.2-liter LT2 V8 engine is tucked into a tight area behind the passenger cabin, making the wire harnesses, sensors, and other components harder to reach. Some parts of the engine may even require removing panels to reach them. Other new components, like its dry-sump oil system and eight-speed dual-clutch manual, can further hike maintenance costs.
No manual transmission
As noted, the C8 Corvette comes with an eight-speed transmission — only. There are no other options. This means no manual transmission, even if you pay extra. This was a decision Chevrolet made ahead of the eighth-generation launch, opting instead to improve the automatic transmission after low manual sales of the C7 Corvette. While manual drivers are quite vocal about the reason it's superior to automatic transmissions — more control and connection to the car being the most common — it seems the majority of drivers don't want to use a stick in heavy traffic. There's a reason fewer than 30 new cars come with a manual anymore.
Instead, Chevy looked for ways to improve the automatic transmission, sourcing a dual-clutch unit from Tremec. The C8 Corvette's automatic transmission outperforms what a manual can do. Chief Executive Engineer Tony Roma said, "The automatic is significantly faster. It's hard to justify spending a lot of money on a car that would actually be slower." (via Hagerty) But if you are a manual transmission purist, it's definitely a letdown.
Transmission issues
One Reddit thread stood out to me while checking out owners' biggest issues with owning a C8 Corvette: Someone claimed their C8 Corvette had transmission issues five different times between 7,500 miles and 12,500 miles. Anecdotal, sure, but it not only stood out because it sounded like a major stressor, but because other owners responded with their own transmission issue stories. "It's an actual problem," said an owner on another Reddit thread. "I have four friends with C8's and three of the four have had issues with the transmission. Two of them ended up getting replaced."
While the eight-speed Tremec automatic transmission is quick, it has been a stand-out issue with the C8 Corvette since 2020. It's not uncommon to hear of a C8 Corvette that had its transmission replaced — maybe even twice — and transmission replacements can cost more than $20,000. General Motors is aware, issuing 17 service bulletins between 2000 and 2023. It's less of an issue in more recent years, but it's not unheard of.
No storage space
The C8 Corvette is a sports car, so nobody is quite shocked that there isn't an abundance of cargo space. However, the new C8 interior may be flashy and comfortable, but it's so short on space that some drivers don't even know where to put something small like a purse or box of tissues. Even sunglasses don't have a designated spot. You'll probably need to get creative with your cabin storage by buying accessories — or just start wearing cargo pants.
While the cabin has few storage spots, the C8 Corvette does have a trunk and frunk thanks to the mid-engine layout. Together, they offer about 12.6 cubic feet of storage, which is a bit smaller than the C7. The trunk can fit a medium-sized piece of luggage or even multiple golf bags, depending on the dimensions. The frunk is good for a few shopping bags or a carry-on. A weekend getaway is definitely possible with a C8 Corvette, but you'll need to do a lot of smart packing — and probably have some gas stops pre-planned as well, since the C8 isn't known for its fuel efficiency.