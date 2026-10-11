4 Of The Biggest Drawbacks Of Driving A C8 Corvette

Many people would argue that there is nothing bad about being behind the wheel of a C8 Corvette. The 2027 Chevrolet Corvette starts at $71,300 for the Stingray, and even this base model is said to reach 200 miles per hour. Those are supercar numbers without the supercar price. There is no denying that the C8 Corvette is exciting to drive, thanks to its mid-engine setup, incredible handling, and sporty interior.

However, there are some pretty big downsides to the C8 Corvette depending on who you ask. Even though the C8 starts well below $100,000, it's still expensive enough that you may balk at its higher maintenance costs, lack of a manual transmission, and limited cabin and storage options. After reviewing reports, studies, and owners' feedback, we found some of the most common drawbacks of driving a C8 Corvette. Then again, our review of the 2025 Corvette concluded: "I found some flaws during my time with the 2025 Corvette, but none of them were extreme enough to scare me away." This is more of a way to be prepared once you get your new Corvette.