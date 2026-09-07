A Big Drawback Of The 2027 C8 Corvette Stingray Was Just Exposed By The EPA

There aren't many downsides to owning a 2027 Chevy Corvette Stingray. Well, there are the obvious ones: A lack of passenger and storage space, to start with, plus the Stingray's $71,000 starting price. Sure, that makes the 2027 'Vette the cheapest 200-mph car on the market, but that's still a huge chunk of change. None of these should surprise a prospective Corvette buyer, of course. On the flip side, you get the new 6.7-liter LS6 V8 that makes 535 hp in a mid-engine sports car and a 0-60 time of about 2.8 seconds. So it has a lot going for it.

The Corvette is stylish, nimble, quick, and one of the best sports cars on the market today. But it is not fuel-efficient, not even remotely. The Environmental Protection Agency has released its fuel economy numbers for a selection of 2027 cars, and the Corvette definitely isn't among cars like the Toyota Prius when it comes to efficiency.

The EPA puts the 2027 Corvette Stingray at 18 combined miles per gallon, one mpg worse than the outgoing model due to a drop in its city mileage. For context, that's only about two miles per gallon better than a four-wheel-drive 2026 Chevy Tahoe with a 6.2-liter V8.