A Big Drawback Of The 2027 C8 Corvette Stingray Was Just Exposed By The EPA
There aren't many downsides to owning a 2027 Chevy Corvette Stingray. Well, there are the obvious ones: A lack of passenger and storage space, to start with, plus the Stingray's $71,000 starting price. Sure, that makes the 2027 'Vette the cheapest 200-mph car on the market, but that's still a huge chunk of change. None of these should surprise a prospective Corvette buyer, of course. On the flip side, you get the new 6.7-liter LS6 V8 that makes 535 hp in a mid-engine sports car and a 0-60 time of about 2.8 seconds. So it has a lot going for it.
The Corvette is stylish, nimble, quick, and one of the best sports cars on the market today. But it is not fuel-efficient, not even remotely. The Environmental Protection Agency has released its fuel economy numbers for a selection of 2027 cars, and the Corvette definitely isn't among cars like the Toyota Prius when it comes to efficiency.
The EPA puts the 2027 Corvette Stingray at 18 combined miles per gallon, one mpg worse than the outgoing model due to a drop in its city mileage. For context, that's only about two miles per gallon better than a four-wheel-drive 2026 Chevy Tahoe with a 6.2-liter V8.
You don't buy a 'Vette to save on gas
The EPA rates the 2027 'Vette Stingray at a pretty pitiful 15 miles per gallon in the city. At current fuel rates, the EPA estimates it would cost $94 to fill the tank and $4,200 a year (up from $4,000) to keep fueled, assuming 15,000 miles yearly. Ouch. Conversely, a 2027 Toyota Prius gets 55 mpg combined, costs $46 to fill, and $1,100 a year to run. It's a much more practical vehicle, for sure. But at 194 horsepower, it's not nearly as exciting as the fire-breathing 2027 Corvette and all of its LS-powered goodness.
But the Stingray is in good company, at least when it comes to fuel-inefficient Corvettes. The 2027 Grand Sport and 1,250-horsepower Corvette ZR1X are rated at even lower 17 and 14 mpg combined, respectively. The latter is even a hybrid, to boot. Of course, while these numbers aren't great, it's safe to say, however, that you likely aren't buying a Corvette for good fuel economy.