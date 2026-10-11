5 Of The Best Fighter Jets Flown By The US Marines

When most people think of the United States Marine Corps (USMC), they likely picture Marines storming a beach to face enemy opposition in unfriendly territory. While the USMC does this sort of thing, the Marines also utilize a sizable naval fleet and aerial assets. These include all kinds of vehicles, from attack and transport helicopters to attack aircraft and aerial reconnaissance assets. The Marines also use a sizable force of fixed-wing attack aircraft through their Marine Corps Aviation units, including several types of fighter jets.

Because the USMC's primary mission is to rapidly deploy, fight, and win against enemy opposition on land and at sea, many of its combat aircraft aren't technically classified as fighter jets. Instead, the USMC primarily operates multirole and attack aircraft that support its missions, including ground operations wherever the Corps engages with enemy forces. To this end, the Marines' combat jet aircraft aren't often used as air-to-air fighters, though many have engaged in aerial dogfights over the years.

The Marines have flown fighters of various types since the McDonnell FH Phantom took to the skies in 1947, though the Corps' aircraft have advanced significantly in the years since. Determining which fighter jet qualifies as the best the USMC has flown requires looking at their capabilities, combat record, and overall use by the Corps over the years. After eliminating any that didn't match up to the overall capabilities and the records of the rest, what's left qualifies as the best USMC fighter jets. Each of these five jets operated by the USMC is a combat-tested, highly capable platform that supported the Corps for years.