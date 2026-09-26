Why The US Marines Fly The F-35B, But Not The F-22

The United States military operates a lot of different types of aircraft, and the Marine Corps is no exception. The USMC's latest aircraft, the F-35B Lightning II, is similar to the other variants used by the Air Force and Navy. However, one advanced fighter jet isn't in the Corps' inventory: the F-22 Raptor, which is flown only by the Air Force. That's not to say a Marine or two hasn't gotten into the cockpit of an F-22, but it's a rare opportunity and not standard operating procedure by any measure.

The F-22 remains an Air Force asset, and there are several reasons. Most notably, the F-22 is the world's first 5th generation fighter jet, and it wasn't an inexpensive plane to get off the ground. Costs skyrocketed far beyond expectations such that a single F-22 cost American taxpayers an astounding $369.5 million. Compare that to the $121.4 million the Corps pays for each F-35B, and it's clear that cost is a huge factor. Additionally, the F-22 program was cut early, resulting in fewer than 200 aircraft in total, 184 of which remain in operation according to the most recent figures.

Beyond cost and availability, the F-22 isn't STOVL-capable, meaning it can't perform short takeoff and vertical landings. This is a vital concern for the USMC, which flew the AV-8B Harrier II for decades. Its replacement, the F-35B, is the only one of the three F-35 variants capable of doing so. Even then, it required a complete redesign to ensure that it was precisely the aircraft the Marines needed.