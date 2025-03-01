Does The US Marine Corps Have Its Own Fighter Jets?

The goal of the Marine Corps air wing is to support Marines fighting on the ground. While they fly numerous different types of aircraft, their two main jet fighters are the Lockheed Martin F-35B Lightning II and the F/A-18D Hornets, which the F-35B is meant to fully replace by 2030.

Since 1971, the Marines have also flown two versions of vertical/short takeoff and landing (V/STOL) jets, which can land and take off like a helicopter but also pack as much firepower as a conventional attack aircraft. The British-built Hawker Siddeley AV-8A first entered the Marine Corps inventory in 1971 and lasted until 1985, when it was replaced by the AV-8B Harrier II made by McDonnell Douglas. As part of the effort to move away from the legacy tactical aircraft (TACAIR) to the F-35 platform (one of the best fighter jets in the world today), the USMC graduated their last two Harrier pilots in March 2024 with plans of phasing the plane out in 2026.

Two other versions of this Joint Strike Fighter exist — the F-35A is flown by the Air Force, and the F-35C by the Navy, which Marines also fly. The Marine's F-35B was the very first supersonic, radar-evading stealth fighter to possess short take-off/vertical landing (STOVL) capabilities, so it's capable of not only taking off from conventional land-based airstrips but also warships with much shorter runways. It is the most mechanically complex of the three versions, but because of its STOVL LiftFan propulsion system, it has less internal storage than the others. The F-35B conducted its first combat role in 2018 when it made strikes against the Taliban in Afghanistan and ISIS in Syria.

