Does The US Marine Corps Have Its Own Ships?

The United States Marine Corps is a well-trained amphibious force capable of executing operations in the air and on land. When it comes to the air, the Marine Corps has its own fighter jets, including one of the F-35 fighter jet variants. For many decades the Marine Corps even had tanks for its ground forces –it still has many other armored vehicles– but when it comes to the sea, the USMC has primarily relied on its brothers and sisters in the United States Navy. On, under, and above the water is their domain. There are few vessels that the USMC controls exclusively and none of them are large ships like an aircraft carrier or destroyer. Any ship Marines are aboard is operated by naval personnel.

Advertisement

The Marine Corps and Navy go hand-in-hand because the USMC falls under the Department of the Navy's purview, despite having its own command structure. Marines have bases all over the world, but when they travel it's with the help of the men and women in the Navy. Units throughout the Marines are trained to operate air and ground vehicles along with some amphibious vehicles that can get them from the water to land. That's not to say they're not aboard large ships regularly.

The large vessels Marines use are amphibious assault vessels that carry troops, aircraft, and vehicles like the Light Armored Vehicle (LAV) as well as the Amphibious Combat Vehicle (ACV). The USMC has access to 31 Amphibious Warfare Ships and 35 Medium Landing Ships to accomplish its missions.

Advertisement