15 Cars Middle Class Families Drove In The '70s

Cars can be a great many things. They can symbolize freedom and independence as well as power and nigh-invincibility. However, if you have a family, you're probably more interested in things like trunk space, room for passengers of all ages, and comfortable seats for cross-country road trips.

The 70s was a tricky time for cars, since the energy crisis loomed large over nearly the entire decade. There was a genuine fear that gasoline-powered cars could become a premium luxury product, reserved only for the wealthiest elites. Thankfully, things didn't quite turn out that way, but the anxiety informed the way cars were designed and sold in the 70s.

Let's take a look at cars from the 1970s that were popular among middle-class families. We're not talking about luxury vehicles or slick muscle cars for single guys looking to cruise the local bars. These cars were for mama, papa, and a gaggle of kids. Here are 15 cars that the decade's middle class families were likely to drive.