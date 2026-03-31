The 1970s were quite brutal for U.S. car culture. The oil crisis, tightening emissions regulations, skyrocketing insurance rates, and new federal safety standards conspired to strangle performance out of some of the most iconic nameplates in automotive history. Cars that should have been legends rolled off the line as shadows of themselves. They were often underpowered, overweight, and even mocked by enthusiasts accustomed to the 1960s abundance.

Here's the twist. According to Hagerty's 2024 "Future of Driving" survey, 60% of Gen Z respondents want to own a classic — nearly double the 31% of Baby Boomers who said the same. Additionally, data from ClassicsWorld show that the 1970s are the single most popular decade among both Millennials and Gen Z, accounting for 20% and 24% of their insurance quote activity, respectively.

The funny thing is that while everyday commuters bought these cars out of necessity, traditional automotive enthusiasts absolutely despised them. Despite some of these being hugely successful in sales, they were such massive disappointments in terms of performance that they became industry punchlines. However, they are now being rediscovered. A generation that never lived through the '70s disappointment is falling in love with some of them. Here are five cars that flopped in the '70s but younger generations love.