5 Of The Slowest, Lowest-Horsepower Corvettes Ever Produced

The Corvette as a nameplate is one of America's most accessible forms of high-horsepower transportation, and it's been that way for years. And these days, we can easily associate the Corvette with speed — that's part of its DNA. There have been all sorts of hyper-fast Corvettes with a high top speed over the last few decades, and it seems like the sky's the limit with the latest C8 platform. Chevy continues to raise the stakes with each new variant, and examples of the lengths they'll go to just to prove the platform's capabilities include the 1,250-horsepower Corvette ZR1X. But there are some low points in the Corvette's history that prove the bowtie's performance wasn't always astonishing.

Over the past two decades, no Corvette has come from the factory with less than 400 hp, and since the introduction of the C8 Corvette in 2020, 490 horses has been the baseline. But none of the Corvettes on this list can muster even half that power thanks to the stifling regulations in their time. There were insanely fast models, and some that were slower than your average four-door compact car today.These were the least powerful and slowest.