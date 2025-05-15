This Is The First American Sports Car (And It's Not A Corvette)

The first American sports car of the postwar era was not the Corvette that Lucifer drives in the TV show. It was a car that came along in 1949, four years before the Chevrolet Corvette first appeared on the scene. That car is the Crosley Hotshot, which was created by America's Crosley Motors, Inc. This company had been making very small economy cars since the 1939 model year and noticed the postwar surge in imported sports car sales. Powel Crosby, one of the company's owners, owned a 1948 Jaguar XK120. His experience with this British sports car, combined with Crosley's excellent sales record in 1948, led Powel and his brother Lewis to pull the trigger on a sports car variant of their economy car. That car would be named the Hotshot.

Advertisement

The Hotshot was extremely basic, featuring cutouts in the sides instead of doors that let you step into the car. The later 1950 Super Sports model had operating doors included. There was no trunk lid because there was no trunk — the spare tire was simply bolted to the rear deck. The initial list price was $849 at the Crosley Hotshot's 1949 release, increasing to $924 in 1951. During the Hotshot's production run from 1949 to 1952, a total of 2,498 examples of this diminutive sports car were made, and that includes Hotshot, Super Hotshot, and Super Sports versions.