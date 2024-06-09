Here's How The Crosley Cobra Got The Name 'Sheet Metal Engine'

Crosley Motors is arguably not a name well known outside of circles frequented by hardcore automotive historians. That's largely because the brand name has long been associated with the production of home appliances, radios, and, these days, kitschy retro-tinged turntables. But in the late-1930s, company founder Powel Crosley Jr. set his sites on manufacturing low-cost automobiles for American consumers, delivering its historically budget-friendly compact convertible in 1939. Though the manufacturer continued to manufacture cars and engines throughout the 1940s and early-50s, the small car craze Powel envisioned never materialized in America, with the company folding its automotive wing in 1952.

During the war-torn 1940s, however, the California-based company was tasked with contributing to America's war efforts abroad, with its Cobra Engine eventually serving as a lightweight power supply used by the US Navy. Turns out, the engine was actually designed by Lloyd Taylor without the participation of Crosley in 1937. When Powel caught sight of Taylor's Cobra in 1943, he was so impressed he reportedly took an exclusive license on the engine's patent. Powel promptly brokered a deal with the Navy, and a year after WWII ended was using the Cobra to power his automobiles.

Cobra was hardly just a cool name Taylor conjured for his inline four-cylinder engine. Rather, it's an acronym for the Copper Brazing technique used in its manufacturing, which found Taylor utilizing pressed steel components instead of iron. Yes, that approach soon earned the Cobra affectionate nicknames like "Sheet Metal Engine" and "The Mighty Tin."