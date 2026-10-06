12 Car Parts You Should Check Or Replace At 75,000 Miles

Your car's spark plugs are crucial, tiny instruments that send an electrical current from the ignition system to a combustion chamber, igniting the air-fuel mixture inside. Whenever you're turning on your engine, that slow buildup is your engine getting started, and when your car turns on, your spark plugs are bringing everything to life so you can drive. If your spark plugs are not working properly, an engine can stutter, or you might feel that your vehicle has a jerky reaction when you press down on the pedal, as the fuel is not properly igniting inside.

Most spark plugs last around 80,000 miles, although this can vary depending on the type of spark plug, car manufacturer, and what's in your vehicle manual. However, checking your vehicle's spark plugs is a routine step whenever you go in for maintenance, especially if you regularly use your vehicle in stop-and-go traffic, tow heavy loads, or use low-quality fuel. It's good to have them looked at every 30,000 miles, just to be sure, but it depends on the spark plugs, and there are various kinds.

Still, expect to hit around 80,000 miles before you have to go about getting a new set for your car. You'll want to look for other signs from your vehicle of faulty spark plugs, such as the check engine light, difficulty starting your vehicle, or refueling more often than usual.