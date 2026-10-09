5 Drawbacks Of Built-In Refrigerators

Let's say you purchase a fridge for your kitchen, but it ends up being a less-than-satisfactory model for one reason or another. If it's a free-standing fridge, you can just take everything out of it and try moving it elsewhere in the kitchen, or just have it removed and replaced from your home with minimal fuss. On the other hand, if you have a built-in fridge and don't like where it is or how it's functioning, dealing with that is a comparatively much bigger headache.

By nature, built-in fridges can't really be moved from their designated spots, at least not without a lot of labor. Both it and its alcove are designed for each other; if you try to take the fridge out and move it elsewhere in your kitchen, you're going to have a big, wall-shaped fridge just sort of sitting in the middle of nowhere, as well as a big, empty alcove in the middle of your cabinetry or wall. The only real way to remedy this would be to install an entirely new alcove for the fridge's new spot, and remove or replace the old one with something else, but as we've established, this kind of work can be costly and invasive. This is all putting aside the physical effort it would take to gradually shimmy the fridge out of its original spot.