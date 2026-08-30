Why Are European Refrigerators So Much Smaller Than American Ones?

A European who visits America would be surprised by how large the fridges are there, usually spanning an entire wall, or two to four doors wide. There's even a water dispenser included in them up front, which is hardly a surprise given the size. Meanwhile, fridges in Europe are known to be much smaller, sometimes so tiny they can be tucked behind a cabinet panel.

There are multiple reasons for why this is a thing, ranging from necessity to culture. For one, Americans tend to buy groceries in much bigger quantities. Groceries themselves are designed such that they assume refrigeration — these same groceries are often left sitting on the counter in Europe. American homes, known to be much larger on average, also leave more room for the appliance.

There are numbers to back up these observations. As of 2020, European Commission data put the average household in the EU at 391 liters of cooled space, or about 13.8 cubic feet, for both fridge and freezer. There's a reason why fridges are measured in cubic feet. Meanwhile, in the US, the main refrigerator alone in households is noticeably larger. Federal survey data shows the two most common sizes running from 17.6 to 29.5 cubic feet. That doesn't even account for spares in the garage that cost a big time on the electric bill. About a third of American homes have a second fridge, and if you count those as well, it's safe to say that the typical American household stores roughly double the cold of a European one.