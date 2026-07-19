Your Old Garage Fridge Could Be Costing You Big Time On Your Power Bill

Maybe it's sitting in your parents' garage — an old, noisy, bisque-colored monstrosity that's still humming along, holding popsicles, canned sodas and those T-bones they're planning to grill over the weekend. Or perhaps you inherited one when you bought your home. Moving that old, dusty refrigerator would be a pain and, let's be honest, it's kind of useful.

Having a fridge in your garage is almost a rite of passage for many American homeowners. It can hold water bottles, canned beverages, ice and the extra goodies you've made or prepped for a summer picnic. But if that refrigerator has blown past the average lifespan – and by that, we mean Gen Z would label it an "unc" — it may be using more energy than you realize. Refrigerators built before 1990 typically have an annual running cost that is more than double a brand-new, similarly-sized fridge sold today. While you only use some appliances, such as your dishwasher or stove, part of the day, your refrigerator runs 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year! It's the workhorse of your kitchen (or garage), and an older model can account for up to 10% of your monthly electric bill.

Let's break down the numbers. If your electric bill is approximately $200 per month, that old fridge may be accounting for up to $20 of that bill. That may not sound like much, but over the course of a year, that's $240 you're investing in storing ice and the burgers you've forgotten.