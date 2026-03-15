This Refrigerator Gets Consumer Reports' Lowest Quality Score

Budget appliances are always a gamble, but some bets are worse than others. One such poor choice might be the Danby DPF074B2WDB-6, a 7.4-cubic-foot apartment-sized fridge that earned Consumer Reports' lowest quality score in its latest round of testing. In fact, it was bad enough to earn a place among the worst home appliances Consumer Reports tested in 2025.

So what went wrong? Well, pretty much everything that Consumer Reports tests for this particular category, actually. The organization gave it rock-bottom marks in ease of use, which is not exactly what you want from something you open multiple times a day. Moreover, the crisper drawer — the bin at the bottom where your vegetables are supposed to stay fresh — basically fails at retaining moisture. On top of all that, it performed poorly in energy efficiency tests, too. Considering how much electricity a refrigerator uses over its lifetime, you'd end up paying noticeably more on your electricity bill for the privilege of owning the Danby. Oh, and there's no icemaker.

The good news is that Danby tends to price its products lower than most competitors. This particular model has an MSRP of $599.99, which is relatively affordable for a full-size-ish fridge. The model is also marketed as a mid-size option that works well in apartments, cottages, and offices. Other positives include the fact that the fridge comes with adjustable glass shelves, a reversible door hinge, and a transparent crisper bin. But whether these extras make up for the downsides is another story.