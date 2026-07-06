Why Refrigerators Are Measured In Cubic Feet – And What Size You Need

It's easy to make mistakes when buying and installing home appliances, especially refrigerators. You could either get a model that's too small to suit your needs, or you may end up with one that's way too big. Understanding the fridge's interior measurements can also be tricky, because "cubic feet" may as well be another language altogether for many buyers. The reason that measurement is used has to do with storage space.

Refrigerators are measured in cubic feet because it's actually the easiest way to understand how much room is available inside. Since you're essentially measuring a box and not a flat shape, you have to take volume into account, not just length. Cubic feet does this by combining the fridge's height, width, and depth into a single number. Doing it this way allows you to compare different brands from the worst to the best, since two units can look nearly identical, but have two very different amounts of usable storage.

When it comes to the capacity you need, the best way to narrow it down is to the size of your household. For one to two people, a compact refrigerator in the 4 to 13 cubic foot range is usually enough. If you have three to four people in your home, it's better to go with a mid-size model around 14 to 24 cubic feet. For households with five or more people, 25 cubic feet should be enough to handle the higher volume of food you'll need to hold.