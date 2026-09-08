3 Refrigerator Models You Should Steer Clear Of

Retro fridges seem to be some of the worst on the market, and even major brands aren't immune to their shortcomings. If anything, a 1950s-style fridge like the Smeg FAB38RCR comes with a slew of issues on top of being really expensive. Style or no style, $4,800 for a fridge is a lot of money, and it would be even if it performed perfectly well. At the time of writing, it's about $1,000 cheaper on Amazon, but stock is pretty low.

The Smeg fridge's real problem is that it doesn't exactly perform well. The most important issue that plagues the appliance is the poor temperature stability, which means temperature fluctuations based on the outside temperature or on nothing at all. The first can be annoying because it means changing the fridge's thermostat with the seasons, but the second can be legitimately dangerous. Testers and reviewers at Choice.com.au found that freezer temperatures fluctuate up and down by as much as 50 degrees Fahrenheit, which is enough to make food go bad sooner.

There are other issues with the fridge, but they're not as important as food safety, and they aren't exactly unexpected, coming from an appliance that looks like it was designed and built 60 years ago. The big Smeg FAB38RCR is really quite big, at 75.5 x 31.5 x 30.5 inches, but it can only hold 18 cubic feet of groceries (fridge and freezer combined). Even an affordable 18-cubic-foot refrigerator with no 1950s styling, like the $750 Frigidaire FFTR1814W, is nearly 10 inches shorter.