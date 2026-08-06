5 Of The Best Undercounter Beverage Refrigerators You Can Buy In 2026
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It might seem excessive to have an extra refrigerator just for your beverages. For wine lovers, though, investing in beverage refrigerators is important because it can help keep their vintages at the optimal storage temperatures. And while there are luxury refrigerators made just for wine that cost thousands of dollars, a regular beverage refrigerator can be good enough for a casual collector.
These days, there are also reasonably-priced beverage refrigerators that can serve meaningful purposes even in any home. Whether it's your office, game room, garage, or bedroom, a beverage refrigerator is a great way to have another spot in your home for drinks. It's also a good way to keep the temperature in your main fridge constant, since you won't be opening the door as much. It even lets you take back some fridge real estate for meal prep or leftovers.
They don't even need to be used on beverages at all. You can use them for medication, extending the shelf life of cosmetics, or even storing breastmilk. So, if you're looking for a beverage refrigerator that you can easily tuck under a cabinet, table, or spare corner, here are some of the best ones you can buy today.
EUHOMY Mini Fridge
EUHOMY has produced several highly-rated cooling appliances, such as ice nugget makers and electric coolers. It makes some of the best under-counter beverage refrigerators too. The EUHOMY Mini Fridge is available in eight different sizes that range from 18L to 4.5 cu-ft. Sold in two colors (black and silver), the prices range from $99.99 to $299.99. For its largest size option, 4.5 cu-ft, it has seven slots you can use to adjust one of the four shelves. Measuring 20.3 inches by 31.5 inches by 21.7 inches, it can fit up to 145 cans. Whether you want to cool beer, fruit juice, soda, or wine, you can set the temperature between 32 and 61 degrees Fahrenheit. It has a double-panel door with UV protection, which can be set to open towards the left or right. Not to mention, it claims to generate less than 40 dB of noise, which is as quiet as a library. This makes it ideal for places like nurseries or bedrooms.
Collectively, they have been rated 4.3 stars by over 4,400 users on Amazon with some sizes, such as the 1.7 cu-ft, 3.0 cu-ft, 3.1 cu-ft, and 4.5 cu-ft, being listed as Amazon's Choice products. Previously, we've mentioned how its $100 18L model can be a useful appliance for your garage.
Electactic Mini Fridge
All together, Electactic Mini Fridge's seven sizes have been rated a 4.3-star average rating from 1,500 Amazon users. Apart from the 2.6 cu-ft model, all options are listed as Amazon's Choice products. They're priced between $125.98 to $329.69. Its largest option, 4.5 cu-ft, comes in two colors: black ($299.98) or silver ($329.69).
The 4.5 cu-ft model measures 20.28 inches by 21.85 inches by 31.5 inches, plus leveling feet that can come in handy when put in uneven locations. In more practical terms, it can fit either 37 standard wine bottles or 145 cans that are a little under 5 inches in height. You can adjust it to your preferred layout with four shelves and a reversible door. It comes with an interior LED light that you can switch on and off, a temperature display, and a button that lets you set it between 32 and 61 degrees Fahrenheit. With a special compressor, it's one of the quietest options on this list with a less than 36 dB noise rating.
That said, the ideal temperature between beverages and wine can be quite different. If you want to be able to enjoy both without ruining your bottles, Electactic also offers the 4.4 cu-ft Dual Zone Wine Cooler, where you can store 21 wine bottles and 88 cans separately. Despite being double the price at $679.50, more than 140 people have given it a positive 4.3-star average rating. It's also listed as an Amazon's Choice product.
hOmeLabs Beverage Refrigerator and Cooler
When it comes to household gadgets, hOmeLabs has been known to roll out highly-rated options across different categories. In the past, we've highlighted how its 2.4 Gallon SwiftLid Trash Can makes for a great under $100 bathroom upgrade. They make highly-rated beverage refrigerators as well.
Similar to other brands, the hOmeLabs Beverage Refrigerator and Cooler has reversible doors and three adjustable shelves that you can use to optimize the layout. It measures 33.3 inches by 17.3 inches by 18.9 inches, plus adjustable feet. With a 3.2 cu-ft capacity, it's the smallest option in this list, but it can still hold up to 120 slim cans. There's a temperature display, LED light, and buttons to both increase and reduce temperature. It does have a smaller temperature range of 34 to 50 degrees Fahrenheit compared to the other options on this list. However, it's more than enough for people who want to avoid accidentally freezing their drinks. For example, Soda Sense mentions that the ideal temperature for carbonated water shouldn't go below 34 degrees Fahrenheit.
The hOmeLabs Beverage Refrigerator and Cooler is only available in one size and sells for $309.99 on Amazon. An Amazon's Choice product, more than 6,800 people have rated it around 4.5 stars. Due to its small footprint and user-friendly design, it also joins our list of essential man cave tech.
Antarctic Star Beverage Refrigerator Cooler
The different Antarctic Star Beverage Refrigerator Cooler models have an average rating of 4.3 stars from more than 4,700 Amazon customers. With 10 sizes available, you have a wide array of options. For the largest size, which measures 20.28 inches by 21.26 inches by 31.5 inches, the prices range between $299.99 to $309.99. It has room for up to 145 cans but can hold up to 36 standard-sized wine bottles with its five movable shelves instead. Although it has the most limited temperature range capacity on this list at 40 to 61 degrees Fahrenheit, it's also still within the ideal wine storage temperature, which Wine Folly notes is 55 to 59 degrees Fahrenheit. While it has all the expected features, like a soft LED light, temperature display and control, and adjustable feet, it does have an added security lock control.
If you plan to dedicate just a small space to your drinks, Antarctic also sells a 10L model for $104.99. Since it operates as quietly as a whisper at 38 dB, it won't be disruptive if you have to be around microphones in your gaming room or when you're reading in your library. Measuring 16.14 inches by 12.6 inches by 9.25 inches, it can hold either six wine bottles plus two cans or 12 cans alone.
Icyglee 4.5 Cu.ft Beverage Refrigerator Cooler
On Amazon, Icyglee lists six beverage refrigerator models with capacities that range between 1.7 cu-ft or 4.5 cu-ft. Depending on their color, the prices range between $149.99 to $289.99. All together, they share the same 4.5-star average rating from 1,100 customers. Apart from the 3.2 cu-ft models, the other four designs are also listed as Amazon's Choice products.
For its 4.5 cu-ft model, it measures 21.7 inches by 20.3 inches by 31.5 inches. One important note is that while it shares the same 145 can capacity as many other under-counter beverage refrigerators, its dimensions are unique in that it can fit up to 37 standard wine bottles (the most out of this list). With a 3 sq. ft. footprint, the four shelves can be moved across six slots. It has one of the widest temperature ranges at 32 to 61 degrees Fahrenheit, so it can handle everything from breast milk to champagne. Although it's not the quietest with a 40 dB operation, it's still within the same range of sounding like a whisper.
If you're okay with a smaller capacity, the 1.7 cu-ft model with its two shelves and 1.9 sq. ft. footprint can hold up to 68 12 oz. cans or 16 wine bottles. It shares the same temperature range, UV-blocking glass, reversible hinges, adjustable feet, and LED light.
Methodology
Since under the counter beverage refrigerators tend to come in multiple sizes, we compared the largest models in their line-up, as well as their smallest ones. We also note the size of the unit, so you can better estimate whether it will fit into your space. We included price ranges, so you can better estimate what to expect to spend at different dimensions, and we made sure to only include beverage refrigerators that have been rated at least 4 stars by over a thousand reviewers. Although it didn't affect their placement on the list, we took note of which models have been highlighted as Amazon's Choice products or top-selling items under their category.
Since people use their beverage refrigerators in various ways, we mention three key features: temperature range, storage capacity for both cans and standard bottles, and noise ratings. When possible, we also mentioned unique features that set them apart from similar models, such as locking mechanisms. Although it didn't affect their placement, we also took note of shelving flexibility and if their doors are reversible. To give you a more holistic view of the brands, we've also highlighted other categories where their products have also received praise.