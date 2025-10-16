This Ice Nugget Maker On Amazon Is Similar To The GE Profile Appliance (And Much Cheaper)
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you spend enough time on Amazon, you can occasionally find random items you never knew you needed. Sometimes, you can find those items for cheaper than on other sites as well. For example, the Euhomy Nugget Ice Maker is currently available on Amazon for $169. The GE Profile Opal Nugget Ice Maker is available at Walmart for $374. While that's already a pretty significant price difference, that's the GE appliance's sale price. Walmart's site lists the ice maker at a regular retail price of $548. So what are the features of both appliances?
Euhomy, which also makes an electric cooler for your car, promises you'll get up to 34 pounds of ice per day with their ice maker. It has a 2.4 pound water tank and a removable ice basket, so you can refill the water and get to the ice easily. In contrast, the GE Profile ice maker produces 24 pounds of ice per day and comes with a 3-pound storage bin. The GE has a side tank attachment, which can triple its ice output.
Euhomy's ice maker is quick to the punch in terms of ice production, making its first batch in 6 to 8 minutes. At 15 minutes, GE takes a bit longer. But GE's machine actually sends melted ice back to the water reservoir to maintain fresh ice, which the other machine can't do. Both ice makers are made to work on the countertop and can easily be moved to other locations as needed.
Customer feedback and warranty coverage
Amazon shoppers who bought the Euhomy Nugget Ice Maker give it a rating of 4.1 out of 5 stars across 17,000 reviews. Many customers are impressed with the machine's ability to produce soft and chewable nugget ice quickly, often within 6-10 minutes. They also appreciate the ice maker's compact design and ease of cleaning. This is one of the best portable ice makers according to reviews, and is currently listed as Amazon's Choice.
However, reviewers did experience issues with maintenance, as some noted that cleaning can be difficult, especially if you have hard water. There were also reports of problems with the ice maker shortly after setup, and it apparently generates more heat than expected. Amazon has a 30-day return policy, so if you have any problems with your Euhomy machine, just contact Amazon, which may defer to Euhomy for their 1-year manufacturer warranty.
GE, which is one of the best refrigerator brands, has 4 out of 5 stars from nearly 3,000 reviews for its ice maker. Customers love the Profile Opal Nugget Ice Maker's modern design and high-quality performance. But some commenters note that it's noisy and requires constant cleaning to prevent mold. This unit also has a 1-year limited warranty that covers defects. If you need to claim it, you can go through GE. But check with Walmart first, as you might be within the 30-day window to just return it to your nearest store.