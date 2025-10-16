This Ice Nugget Maker On Amazon Is Similar To The GE Profile Appliance (And Much Cheaper)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you spend enough time on Amazon, you can occasionally find random items you never knew you needed. Sometimes, you can find those items for cheaper than on other sites as well. For example, the Euhomy Nugget Ice Maker is currently available on Amazon for $169. The GE Profile Opal Nugget Ice Maker is available at Walmart for $374. While that's already a pretty significant price difference, that's the GE appliance's sale price. Walmart's site lists the ice maker at a regular retail price of $548. So what are the features of both appliances?

Euhomy, which also makes an electric cooler for your car, promises you'll get up to 34 pounds of ice per day with their ice maker. It has a 2.4 pound water tank and a removable ice basket, so you can refill the water and get to the ice easily. In contrast, the GE Profile ice maker produces 24 pounds of ice per day and comes with a 3-pound storage bin. The GE has a side tank attachment, which can triple its ice output.

Euhomy's ice maker is quick to the punch in terms of ice production, making its first batch in 6 to 8 minutes. At 15 minutes, GE takes a bit longer. But GE's machine actually sends melted ice back to the water reservoir to maintain fresh ice, which the other machine can't do. Both ice makers are made to work on the countertop and can easily be moved to other locations as needed.