What Does The Energy Star Label Mean On A Refrigerator?

Does that Energy Star label actually mean something, or is it just a marketing ploy? It's a reasonable question to ask when shopping for a refrigerator. At its most basic level, the label indicates that the appliance exceeds the U.S.' minimum energy efficiency standards. When comparing products from any of the major refrigerator brands in a showroom, that little blue label is your way of identifying fridges that use less electricity — at least compared to those without it. It's not ad speak, either, as it's a certification awarded by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

More specifically, it means that the fridge in question is 9% more energy-efficient than its non-Energy Star Rivals. The Energy Star label can be awarded to more than just refrigerators, of course, but considering how much electricity a fridge uses, seeking an Energy Star fridge makes sense, as even 9% adds up over time. It's also worth noting that those gains come from engineering improvements rather than reduced performance. Certified refrigerators might use high-efficiency compressors, enhanced insulation, or improved temperature management to minimize energy use.