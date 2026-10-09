5 VR Alternatives That Beat The Meta Quest
Virtual reality was seen as a promising new way to get immersed in video games or just explore new worlds (and it's been around way longer than you think), but VR hasn't become as big as previously predicted. This has left Meta without a lot of competition — it owned 54% of the VR market in the second quarter of 2026. The current top-of-the-line Meta device is the Quest 3, which costs roughly $600.
Shockingly, the Meta Quest 3 is not even the most expensive VR headset out there. Some of the top-notch VR headsets you can get will set you back a few thousand dollars. Not everyone has that kind of money to spare on a virtual reality headset. But if you want to access the thousands of virtual reality video games out there, you'll still need one. Here are some great alternatives to the Meta Quest 3 that range from affordable to big-time splurging.
PlayStation VR2
The PlayStation VR2 is the most popular alternative to the Meta Quest 3, coming in at around $550. It may not save you that much money, but you'll still be getting a similar experience while pocketing $50 — why not? The PSVR 2 provides you with an expansive and vivid view, which can really help with the immersion. It's even brighter than the Quest 3. Speaking of the Quest 3, the PSVR 2 has the same Fresnel lenses. Our own review applauded the PSVR 2 for its accurate tracking: "The PlayStation VR2 is equipped with haptic feedback in both the Sense controllers and the headset itself. This works well to further heighten immersion, and the implementation is subtle, yet effective."
The PlayStation VR2 falls a bit flat when it comes to the audio and microphone. The other setback? You'll need a PlayStation 5 or gaming PC to use the PSVR 2. Maybe it's a bit of a given, but it should be mentioned since this may not be such a good deal anymore if you don't already own a console. However, if you are a PlayStation 5 gamer, the PlayStation VR2 is likely the no-brainer choice.
Pimax Dream Air
If money is no issue, the nearly $2,000 Pimax Dream Air is probably one of the top VR headsets available in 2026. Unlike a lot of VR options out there, the Pimax Dream Air is super light and compact, so you won't feel any extra pressure or weight on your face while wearing them — and it doesn't lose any quality achieving this. The Sony 4K micro OLED panels offer clear, quality visuals and the eye tracking is extremely accurate.
Most VR enthusiasts have expressed that the Primax Dream Air has the best visuals of any headset out there, with 3840 x 3552 pixel per-eye resolution and a 90hz refresh rate, creating total immersion when paired with the lightweight glasses. It has especially become popular with the sim racing community. "To a VR enthusiast such as myself," our own review states, "achieving the widest FOV possible while maintaining a high degree of resolution and image quality is the key to making a great headset, and it's safe to say that the Pimax Dream Air definitely pushes the boundaries of what can be achieved within current technological limits."
Unfortunately, you'll need to pay another $300 to get the accompanying controllers. But the money is most definitely worth it for those that want to go beyond the Meta Quest.
Nintendo Virtual Boy
The Nintendo fandom was quite shocked when the Virtual Boy was re-announced in September 2025. To be fair, the original Virtual Boy from 1995 was considered a major flop due to its lack of games and uncomfortable design. The re-released Virtual Boy can be played with a replica of the original system or a significantly cheaper version made of cardboard. The replica is nearly identical to the OG, but it's a lot more comfortable and durable this time around. It's not quite VR, but it's still a fun way to explore the third dimension in gaming.
Like the PSVR 2, this isn't a standalone device — you'll need the Nintendo Switch 2 console and Nintendo Switch Online. However, being associated with Nintendo is what earns it a spot on this list — there's no denying that Meta Quest 3 has better visuals and more titles, but some people don't care about that and just want Nintendo games. If that's the case for you, Virtual Boy offers a pretty solid list of nostalgic Nintendo games, like "Virtual Boy Wario Land." You can also play "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" through the Virtual Boy, which is clearly a uniquely Nintendo experience.
The Virtual Boy replica is currently listed on Nintendo's site for $99.99, while the simpler cardboard version is merely $24.99. It's a lot cheaper than the Meta Quest 3, but it only beats the Quest 3 if your VR dream is to play Nintendo games exclusively — and for some people, that's definitely the case.
Pico 4
If you're looking for an entry-level VR headset, you may want to take the extra effort to find a Pico 4. Not officially sold in the United States, you may have to go to third-party sites to find one. If you do, you're looking at around $350, which is a lot cheaper than the Meta Quest 3.
Despite being quite cheap compared to the Quest 3, the Pico 4 comes with the same Fresnel lenses and offers impressive visuals for the cost. It also has accurate tracking, which further helps with the immersion. However, it can chug a bit with certain games. "Whether I was playing wired or wirelessly, the Pico 4 performed admirably, though it did struggle somewhat streaming more graphically intensive games," reads PC Gamer's review. There are plenty of games to choose from, so that likely won't be a big problem. And since a significant portion of the Pico's games are the same ones available on Quest 3, it's still worthy of an eBay scroll to save a few hundred bucks.
Steam Frame
The Steam Frame was released in September 2026, so it's a bit new to the VR industry, but tech reviewers already feel quite strongly about this headset. PC Gamer said it's the best overall VR headset they tried this year. It's comfortable, relatively sleek, and offers between a 72Hz and 144Hz refresh rate. The eye-tracking sensors create a sharp picture wherever you look. However, it's missing the micro-OLED display that other expensive VR headsets have.
Starting at $1,059 for the 256 GB model due to an ongoing RAM shortage, the Steam Frame is more expensive than the Meta Quest 3, but it may offer a more streamlined experience, since it has an easier setup and feels convenient compared to its competitors, notably connecting to gaming PCs without any complications. As expected, it runs on SteamOS so you have a massive selection of VR and flatscreen games. Many of the same games are available in the Meta Quest ecosystem, but often pared down from their full PC counterparts.
Methodology
When I started looking into the VR landscape in 2026, I knew this would be a bit of a challenge. Meta is dominating the VR industry and not many are looking to challenge it. You truthfully won't find many VR headsets cheaper than the Meta Quest 3, and the cheaper ones are having a tough time "beating" the Quest 3 in terms of straight-up quality and game variety.
However, I checked out a wide range of tech review sites and everyday users to find a handful of VR headsets that can realistically compete with the Quest 3 depending on what customers are looking for. The PlayStation VR2 offered a very similar experience for less, the Virtual Boy was competing in its own lane without worrying about the Quest 3 at all, and the Pimax Dream Air offers better visuals in a sleeker package if you want to pay more.