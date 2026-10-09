5 VR Alternatives That Beat The Meta Quest

The Nintendo fandom was quite shocked when the Virtual Boy was re-announced in September 2025. To be fair, the original Virtual Boy from 1995 was considered a major flop due to its lack of games and uncomfortable design. The re-released Virtual Boy can be played with a replica of the original system or a significantly cheaper version made of cardboard. The replica is nearly identical to the OG, but it's a lot more comfortable and durable this time around. It's not quite VR, but it's still a fun way to explore the third dimension in gaming.

Like the PSVR 2, this isn't a standalone device — you'll need the Nintendo Switch 2 console and Nintendo Switch Online. However, being associated with Nintendo is what earns it a spot on this list — there's no denying that Meta Quest 3 has better visuals and more titles, but some people don't care about that and just want Nintendo games. If that's the case for you, Virtual Boy offers a pretty solid list of nostalgic Nintendo games, like "Virtual Boy Wario Land." You can also play "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" through the Virtual Boy, which is clearly a uniquely Nintendo experience.

The Virtual Boy replica is currently listed on Nintendo's site for $99.99, while the simpler cardboard version is merely $24.99. It's a lot cheaper than the Meta Quest 3, but it only beats the Quest 3 if your VR dream is to play Nintendo games exclusively — and for some people, that's definitely the case.