5 Milwaukee Power Tool Accessories You Can Get For Under $20
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As a beloved power tool brand trusted by professionals and homeowners, Milwaukee runs an entire ecosystem of products that cover almost every jobsite need. Founded in America, this Chinese-owned tool brand is now a globally renowned player with manufacturing facilities worldwide. Across categories, Milwaukee offers a ton of tools that might strike your fancy, including tool bags, kneepads, plus other cool gadgets you might not know exist, like radios, heated jackets, or power sources. If you like to support local products, it still manufactures some of its tools in the United States, like select pliers and screwdriver sets. It also makes several top-rated power tools that thousands of reviewers swear by, like the Milwaukee M18 Cordless Circular Saw, Milwaukee M12 Cordless Ratchet, and Milwaukee M18 Hex Impact Driver. Overall, many happy customers say their power tools are worth it, even if they don't come cheap.
While Milwaukee is known for premium products, it also offers a few accessories that won't break the bank. For example, it offers attachments to improve organization with its Packout modular storage system, bit management tools to support power tool use, and personal safety equipment. This gives you plenty of options for growing your collection, even on a limited budget. So, if you're looking to add more black and red accessories to your toolbox or garage, here are some options under $20 that would make great stocking stuffers.
Milwaukee Packout Belt Clip Rack
Every time you think Milwaukee's Packout system is done releasing new options, it adds new products that you didn't even know you needed. For example, it added several crate options and a single-drawer toolbox in August 2026 alone. But did you know it also makes a Belt Clip Rack (48-22-8344)?
Capable of holding up to 20 lbs, the reinforced rack slots perfectly into Milwaukee Packout wall plates. It measures 1.3 inches by 9.5 inches by 3.5 inches and weighs 0.62 lbs. Designed to secure tools with belt clips, you can attach Milwaukee tools like the Fastback Compact Folding Utility Knife, Compact 25 ft. SAE Tape Measure, 17 oz. Smooth Face Framing Hammer, or even the M12 Fuel 12V Brushless Cordless 1/2 in. Drill Driver. Sold for $19.98 on Home Depot, more than 60 reviewers have given it a 4.4-star average. It costs the same on Amazon, where eight people gave it a perfect 5-star rating.
But if you're keen to get something for your jobsite and have more budget to work with, there's also the Packout Tool Box Belt Clip Rack Attachment (48-22-8609). It comes with a pair of attachment mounts and a 3/16-inch hex key, which you can either add to your metal-reinforced corners or toolbox attachment-ready points. At $32.97 on Home Depot, it is more expensive, but ten people have given it a perfect 5-star rating as of September 2026.
Milwaukee Packout Screwdriver Rack
For professionals who need to be able to find the right screwdriver at a glance, a good rack can save you a lot of time. Another possible addition to your Milwaukee Packout ecosystem, the Milwaukee Screwdriver Rack (48-22-8341) is meant to mount on your garage wall plates, as well as toolbox lids. It lets you arrange different-sized screwdrivers conveniently. The rack itself weighs 0.5 lbs, but it can hold up to 15 lbs. With 34 multi-size slots, it measures 9.5 inches by 4 inches by 3.5 inches. It retails for just under $15 at Home Depot, where 80+ reviewers have given it an average rating of 4.2 stars, plus a mostly positive 4.9-star rating from 25 Amazon users. It's also covered by Milwaukee's limited lifetime warranty.
Alternatively, if you don't want to lug your entire Packout system around for small projects, you can bring your screwdrivers with the Milwaukee Heavy Duty Contractors Bag instead. Sold on Amazon for $15.90, it's about the same price as the screwdriver rack but built for more remote use. Measuring 11 inches by 11 inches by 10 inches, it uses water-resistant material, and there's plenty of space for all your different-sized screwdrivers. But note that it won't be as easy to spot the tools you need. Apart from being listed as an Amazon's Choice product, more than 4,400 Amazon users have rated it 4.7 stars on average.
Milwaukee Bit Holder with Carabiner
At just under $20 at Home Depot, the Milwaukee Bit Holder with Carabiner holds up to 5 bits, including driver bits, drill bits, and nut drivers. Made of forged steel, it can be attached to your belt loops, bags, or pouches. With dual ball retention, it's compatible with all ¼-inch hex shanks. You can barely feel it's there, since it weighs a little under half a pound. Available in black, it measures 3.9 inches by 3.5 inches by 0.75 inches. It's a popular power tool accessory on Home Depot, with an average rating of 4.7 stars from 2,300 reviewers. It also seems consistently praised across retail platforms. It has a 4.7-star average rating from three people on the Milwaukee website and 4.9 stars on average from ten people on Acme Tools.
That said, if you're on a tight budget, other brands offer similar products with the same features. For example, Valkynos offers a non-slip bit holder with a carabiner made of aluminum alloy that can hold up to six pieces. With a black-and-red color scheme, it can even look like Milwaukee at first glance. Unlike Milwaukee's version, which doesn't state a maximum load, this option claims it can support up to 3.3 lbs per bit. On Amazon, you can get it for half the price at $9.99; it's an Amazon's Choice product with a 4.6-star average rating from 800+ customers.
Milwaukee Insert Bit Screw Driving Set, 20-Piece
Compatible with the ¼-inch hex shank, the Milwaukee 20-piece (48-32-1700) Insert Bit Screw Driving Set bits are made with high-grade S2 tool steel. Out of the box, it has P1, P2, P3 Phillips; S1, S2, S3 Square Drive; T15, T20, T25 Torx; and SL6-8 and SL8-10 slotted insert bits. It also includes the magnetic driver guide. With its magnetic case, you can easily find and access its many bits with individual storage. The case itself has a magnetic backing, so you can attach it to metal surfaces when working. Priced at $14.70, the Milwaukee Insert Bit Screw Driving Set has generated an average rating of 4.6 stars from 1,400 Amazon users.
However, if you're looking for more heavy use, Milwaukee also makes options like the SHOCKWAVE Impact Duty 3-inch Screw-Holding Bit Holder & Insert Bit Set. Available for just under $13 on Acme Tools, it allows for one-handed fastening. With its ring magnet, it can hold the bit holder and magnetize the bit tip. It's designed for PH2, PH3, T20, T25, T30, SQ2 and SQ3.
Safety glasses
When working with power tools, the right safety equipment can mean the difference between a minor inconvenience and a trip to the emergency room. Depending on the kind of work you are doing, there are plenty of must-have safety equipment items worth investing in, like face covers, ear protection, or work boots. However, one common accessory that's useful for a wide range of activities is eye protection. Milwaukee sells a wide range of safety glasses, which come with European EN166 certification and impact resistance. They're also designed to work in temperatures ranging from 23°F to 131°F.
While it has multiple models, one of its most affordable options is the Milwaukee Anti-Fog Safety Glasses. To help maintain clear vision, it has an anti-fog coating, so you can use it when you have to wear masks, plus UV protection from its red-tinted lens. It's also lightweight at 0.11 lbs (about the weight of a golf ball). On Amazon, it retails for $14.45, where it is an Amazon's Choice product and has an impressive rating of 4.8 stars from 960+ people. According to its listing, most people who buy it tend to keep it. But if you work a lot indoors, you might prefer a clear model instead. On Amazon, you can get a pack of two for $23.81, which comes out to $12 each.