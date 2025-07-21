4 Milwaukee Tools You Can Attach To Your Tool Belt
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you're a Milwaukee enthusiast, chances are you can't envision a work day without a bevy of red and black tools at your side. Depending on how much movement your work session requires, however, a cart, tool bag, or tool box may not provide the conveinence needed to get through the day with efficiency. That's why no self-respecting DIYer should be without a quality tool belt in their arsenal, whether from Milwaukee or any other highly-rated brand.
Those newer to Milwaukee may wonder how harmonious the company's tools are with tool belts to begin with. The good news is that an ever-growing number of Milwaukee's selection is being constructed with tool belt compatibility in mind with such lines as the M12 and M18 containing lighter weight builds. The company also offers an array of accessories such as tool holsters and harnesses specifically designed to support its tools and work alongside tool belts.
Given the limited space a tool belt provides and the realities of carrying the extra weight throughout the day, it's important to be selective about what you put in it. The tools are best suited for a tool belt depends on a number of factors specific to your situation. The size, shape, and functionality of any item can ultimately determine if its necessary to add to your belt or not. Whatever the case, you're likely to find something you need from Milwaukee that can work for you, so without further delay, let's take a look at what the beloved tool brand has to offer.
M12 Fuel 12V Brushless Cordless 1/2 in. Drill Driver
Few tools from Milwaukee are as synonymous with conveinence and power as the company's array of power drills. For many DIYers, having such a tool on hand can be of great benefit to the workbench. Milwaukee has no shortage of drills to choose from, but perhaps the best for fitting on to a tool belt is the M12 Fuel 12V Brushless Cordless 1/2 in. Drill Driver.
What sets this drill apart from the crowd is its compact build. It weighs little more than two pounds and measures in at six inches in length. Along with being able to perform well in smaller spaces and cause less hand fatigue, this drill is easy to latch on to your belt for lengthy periods without causing much strain, especially when paired with a Milwaukee M12 Holster. The drill itself delivers the kind of performance you'd expect from a Milwaukee tool, delivering 400 inch-pounds of torque and possessing a great deal of durability thanks to its all-metal chuck. Other handy features on it include a belt clip for additional portability and an LED light to aid in visibility.
Amazon customers have given the M12 Drill Driver plenty of praise. It holds a 4.7 out of 5-star rating average on the site from nearly 1,300 buyers, with its lightweight build and long-lasting nature being among its most best qualities according to users. It can be purchased on the site for $109.99.
Compact 25 ft. SAE Tape Measure
In both a literal and metaphorical sense, a good tape measure can go a long way. They're perhaps the most versatile and easy to use measuring tools out there while also being compact enough to store and move. The Milwaukee 25-foot Compact Tape Measure is no exception, making it an ideal addition to any tool belt.
As its name suggests, this tape measure is designed with convenience in mind. Weighing in less than one pound, you'll be hard-pressed to find anyone who considers this a burdensome tool. Given their extensive functionality — from their traditional uses to plenty of neat hidden capabilities — having one on you should be a no-brainer. Within the protective casing of the Milwaukee tape measure is a blade that features fractional marks to allow for precise measurements. The blade is also constructed out of nylon and made to be resistant to tears and workplace impact. While it fits into tool belts with ease, the tape measure can also clip on to regular belts and be worn on lanyards.
On The Home Depot's website, the Milwaukee 25-Foot Compact Tape Measure currently sports a 4.4 out of 5-star rating average from nearly 1,700 customers. While some have stated that its durability doesn't quite match the standards of some rival brands, the product makes up for it with its bold markings, lightweight build, and overall ease of use. It can be purchased from the retailer for $16.97 as of this writing.
Fastback Compact Folding Utility Knife
Our parents told us not to play with knives, but as handymen or home renovators they're extremely useful. But these are not the ones you use to chop up vegetables, of course, but rather the far safer utility knives that countless DIYers can't imagine life without. It's hard to go wrong with a utility knife from Milwaukee, and the Fastback Compact Utility Knife is one of their best.
It doesn't take a rocket scientist to recognize what makes this tool such an ideal addition to any tool belt. Their slim build and lightweight design allows them to fit into practically any tool belt without issue. The extended casing gives the blade somewhere to be concealed when not in use, preventing accidents while simultaneously preserving the sharpness of the blade. This conveinence is only maximized by their surprising versatility. Thanks to its one-hand accessibility and the unique shape of the blade, the tool can perform a variety of functions such as cutting, scoring, crafting, trimming, and more. The knife comes with a standard blade for general use, but can be interchanged with more specialized blades and accessories from Milwaukee depending on your needs.
A Milwaukee Fastback Compact Utility Knife can be purchased at The Home Depot for $8.97. It sports near unanimous praise from shoppers at the retail giant with a 4.8 out of 5-star rating average from over 1,850 customers as of this writing. Its ease of storage and transportation, as well as its overall safety, have been praised by customers, although some state that its locking mechanisms can be a bit stiff.
17 oz. Smooth Face Framing Hammer
Hammers are an essential tool that practically everyone should have on hand. For those donning tool belts especially, having a hammer is a must. Finding something that strikes a good balance of being strong enough to take on tough tasks yet lightweight enough to not cause hand fatigue is of utmost importance. The Milwaukee 17 oz. Smooth Face Framing Hammer rides this fine line while coming with a few surprises of its own.
Weighing a little over a pound, this is an easy tool to move about and use without worrying of wearing you out. Adding to this, the handle is fitted with a special rubberized grip that gives it resistance to shocks or vibrations, further protecting your hands from injury. At the same time, its construction, which employs steel for the head and I-Beam handle, gives this hammer the strength and durability needed to provide sufficient force. Like other framing hammers, its claw isn't quite as efficient at pulling out nails as those from their claw-specific counterparts, but it can still prove handy in a pinch. Making up for this is the head itself which is both strong and compatible with magnetic nail sets.
It is currently one of the highest-rated of Milwaukee's hammer selection at The Home Depot, with a 4.7-rating average from over 1,100 buyers. Customers have been pleased with how well the tool is at keeping nails in place while also admiring its overall durability and ease of handling. It can be purchased for $27.97.