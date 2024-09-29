Is Milwaukee's Tool Belt Worth Buying? Here's What The Reviews Say

First, let's briefly cover what this belt has going for it. Obviously, it is a belt — you hook it around your waist, secure the buckle, and you've got easy hands-free storage and hauling. Theoretically, you could achieve the same thing by just hooking a few holsters onto your regular pants belt.

The main thing the Electricians Belt has going for it over your rank-and-file pants-securer is that it's built to be exceptionally tough. The belt is composed of work-strength 1680 Denier Nylon, secured with riveted seams, and assembled with all metal hardware. By Milwaukee's estimate, all of these materials make the Electricians Belt roughly five times more durable than similar belts from other manufacturers. The belt's construction is so solid, you can even prop it up on the ground, where it will remain completely upright on its own, though it's also designed to be soft and breathable enough that you can wear it all day.

Besides its construction, the Electricians Belt boasts 29 different integrated pockets for storing and organizing tools and components. The individual storage bags have integrated handles, allowing you to remove them from the belt and reattach them as necessary. There's also a dedicated metal clip for hanging a tape measure, as well as a plastic-lined puncture-resistant pocket for storing any sharp stuff.

