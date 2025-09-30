5 Of The Top-Rated Milwaukee Power Tools You Can Buy On Amazon
Milwaukee may not quite rival high-end competitors like Makita, but among every major power tool brand available today, it has established itself as a reliable, relatively budget-friendly option with a reputation for build quality and durability. Professionals and hobbyists alike rely on Milwaukee's ecosystem of power tools and power tool batteries to meet a variety of needs.
If you're shopping for Milwaukee power tools online, one of the best places to score awesome deals is Amazon. There are a few risks associated with buying Milwaukee tools on Amazon, such as dealing with a potentially untrustworthy third-party seller trying to sell refurbished tools. However, you'll encounter similar risks when purchasing from any power tool brand on Amazon. To avoid this issue, it's crucial to pay attention to customer ratings and reviews prior to purchasing any power tool or accessory through Amazon. That's why we made sure each Milwaukee power tool we selected for this list has maintained an impressive rating average with at least 1,000 customer reviews.
Milwaukee M18 Cordless Circular Saw
Milwaukee's M18 Cordless Circular Saw is an excellent asset to have on hand for plumbing, electrical, and carpentry jobs. Its steel blade can make clean, easy cuts with 3,500 rotations per minute (RPMs) through sheet metal, plywood, laminated veneer lumber (LVL) headers, and PVC pipe, according to customers on Amazon. At the time of writing, this circular saw has an impressive 4.7-star average, based on over 1,500 reviews.
The M18 Circular Saw features magnesium upper and lower guards to protect the blade and extend its lifespan, an aluminum shoe to guide precise cuts, and a soft, ergonomic handle that remains comfortable to hold during extended jobs. Customers appreciate how easy the blade is to install, how powerful the circular saw is for simple jobs, and how convenient it is that the saw is cordless. However, a few customers wish the battery lasted just a little bit longer.
Milwaukee M12 Cordless Ratchet
Some of the power tools Milwaukee makes fit a particular niche, like a router or a circular saw, and they might only be helpful for service professionals or homeowners who take on more intense repairs and renovations themselves. Other tools, like this Milwaukee M12 Cordless Ratchet, are useful to have in the toolbox for most people.
The M12 Cordless Ratchet features built-in fuel lights to help you keep track of how much battery power you have left, an LED light in front to illuminate dark workspaces, and a recessed switch to flip between forward and reverse, to prevent accidentally switching direction mid-job. There's even a smart chip inside the ratchet capable of communicating with an M12 battery, sold separately, to stop the battery from potentially overcharging and overheating.
It's one of the most affordable Milwaukee power tools available today, and customers appreciate its convenience, thanks to a low-profile head design that allows it to fit into tight spaces and its lightweight 1.8-pound design. Currently, the M12 Cordless Ratchet boasts a 4.6-star rating, based on over 7,600 total customer reviews.
Milwaukee M18 Hex Impact Driver
A hex impact driver can make building a deck, working on your vehicle, and assembling furniture much easier tasks. The Milwaukee M18 Hex Impact Driver packs an impressive 2,000 inch-pounds of torque, despite its compact dimensions of 2.8 x 4.7 x 4.7 inches and light weight of just 2.2 pounds. There are built-in tri-LED lighting to illuminate your work area and four total modes to swap between, one of which is a dedicated sheet metal screw-driving mode and three that are simply different speeds, according to customers.
With just over 1,900 total customer reviews, the M18 impact driver has a great 4.7-star average at the time of writing. Generally, customers love the build quality, speed modes, and power of this little driver. One customer writes that it's "powerful, well-built, and lives up to Milwaukee's reputation," but notes the unfortunate lack of an included battery. You'll need to purchase an M18 battery and a charger separately.
Milwaukee M18 Cordless Orbiting Multi-Tool
If you do a lot of cutting, sanding, and grinding in professional tasks or DIY projects at home, an orbiting multi-tool might just become your next best friend. Milwaukee's M18 Cordless Orbiting Multi-Tool is a particular favorite among Amazon customers, with an excellent 4.7-star average and over 5,300 total reviews at the time of writing.
This orbiting multi-tool can move between 11,000 and 18,000 orbits per minute (OPMs) with 12 different speed settings, brighten your workspaces with its onboard LED panel, and has a locking on/off switch so you don't have to worry about where your hand is while working. Its all-metal case is made to last, and its rubberized mold handle increases both grip and comfort, especially helpful for long jobs.
Milwaukee's Redlink technology enables the tool to communicate with an M18 battery, alerting it when it's approaching overheating, and automatically reducing power to help it cool down. That said, you'll need to purchase an M18 battery and a charger separately, as the Cordless Orbiting Multi-Tool on Amazon only comes with the tool itself. You may want to avoid buying Milwaukee batteries on Amazon and opt for a battery from Lowe's or Home Depot instead.
Milwaukee Cordless Compact Router
Not everyone needs a router in their tool collection, but if you do, the Milwaukee Cordless Compact Router is a top-notch option. A good router can add the finishing touches to your latest woodworking project, whether you're just trying to round out edges and corners or planning to tackle something more intricate.
It can deliver up to 31,000 rotations per minute (RPMs), though an adjustable speed dial lets you customize the speed for individual projects, starting as low as 10,000 RPMs. You can also adjust depth as needed with both a micro-adjust dial and a macro-adjust button. With an M18 battery, which is sold separately, this router can cut up to 250 feet of 3/8-inch roundovers in red oak, though the battery may drain slightly faster if you're using the built-in dual-LED lights to illuminate your work area.
With nearly 4,000 reviews at the time of writing, this cordless compact router from Milwaukee achieved an impressive 4.8-star average. Customers love how easy it is to use, as well as how seamless the process is for adjusting the speed and depth for different projects. The only minor complaint that pops up is battery life, and that'll vary wildly from customer to customer, mainly depending on the speed and depth settings used on the router.
Methodology
For a power tool to earn a spot here, it needed a minimum of 4.5-star average across more than 1,000 customer reviews on its Amazon listing. Some items on Amazon have a perfect five-star rating with only one customer review, and that doesn't give us enough information to truly define an item as 'top-rated.' Past this minimum requirement of 1,000 reviews, we prioritized choosing a healthy assortment of Milwaukee power tools to properly represent the brand's range.