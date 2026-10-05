What Happens When You Stop Paying For Your iCloud Subscription?

As universally praised as Apple's products are, the company infamously charges a premium for storage upgrades. Since there's no expandable storage support on the iPhone, going with the right storage tier at the time of checkout is extremely important. If you do eventually run out of storage, Apple conveniently offers various iCloud+ plans at different price points that let you store photos, videos, and other files in the cloud. Although every Apple account comes with a free iCloud plan, you're limited to just 5GB of storage space, which is barely enough to handle iPhone app and settings backups, let alone an entire library of photos and videos.

Upgrading to iCloud+ is simple, with Apple offering plans for 50GB, 200GB, 2TB, 6TB, and 12TB. You can pay for iCloud+ monthly, and as long as your payments go through, you can continue to upload files and sync data across your Apple devices. If you're using iOS 18.4 or later, you can downgrade or cancel your iCloud+ subscription by heading to Settings, tapping on your name, and navigating to Subscriptions > iCloud+. The steps are slightly different on older iOS versions and other Apple operating systems. You won't instantly lose access to your iCloud storage — the plan ends at the end of your current billing period.

If you still have more data stored in iCloud once the subscription ends, your files won't automatically be deleted, but you won't be able to upload any new files to the cloud. This also means your Apple device will stop syncing new messages, iCloud Mail, and app data. New device backups will also become unavailable.