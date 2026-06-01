5 Cheaper Alternatives To iCloud Storage

Apple may primarily be known as a hardware company, but it has also built up a portfolio of software products, many of which are available as subscription-based services. Since many of Apple's ecosystem features are free to use, these services are how the company generates recurring revenue from its existing customers. At the forefront of Apple's software services is iCloud — a solution that lets you back up photos, videos, and other files to the cloud that you can access at any time on any device.

The service also lets you back up your iPhone, which includes app data, home and lock screen layouts, settings, and passwords. If you have more than a handful of apps installed, though, there's a good chance you've run into the "iPhone Backup Failed" warning — signaling you've run out of iCloud storage. This is likely by design; the free tier of iCloud only offers 5GB of storage, which isn't enough to store a lot of data, especially if you have media backup enabled as well.

You can always upgrade to iCloud+, which gets you more storage space and features like Private Relay and full access to the Apple Invites app. Pricing starts at $1/month for 50GB and goes up to $60 monthly for 12TB. You don't have to stick with iCloud, though; if you're open to non-Apple solutions, then cheaper or better-value alternatives to iCloud do exist.