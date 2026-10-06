6.0 Vs. 7.3 Powerstroke: How Do The Diesel Engines Compare?

Comparing the 6.0 and 7.3 Ford Power Stroke diesel engines is a little like comparing apples and oranges, except both fruits are actually good. Still, the two Power Strokes have some similarities and differences that are noteworthy.

The 7.3 Power Stroke, the first Ford turbodiesel to wear the Power Stroke badge is widely regarded as one of the best American diesel engines ever made. It debuted in 1994 as the continuation of a partnership with International Truck and Engine Corporation, which later became Navistar. The 6.0-liter turbodiesel is the second Power Stroke to come out of the collaboration with Navistar, but its inherent and plentiful problems keep it off the list of most reliable Ford Power Stroke diesels.

The 6.0 Power Stroke may have some legitimately concerning issues, but it created considerably more horsepower and torque than the 7.3 it replaced in 2003. In addition to providing the Ford Super Duty family with more power, the 6.0 Power Stroke was the first of the Ford/Navistar turbodiesels to step into the fray of increasingly tighter emissions regulations.